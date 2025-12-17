The super transparent and ethical Trump administration strikes again.

The Department of Homeland Security just slid an almost $1 billion contract to Salus Worldwide Solutions, a company run by William Walters. That staggering sum is for “Project Homecoming,” the gross DHS program that ostensibly provides cash bonuses, free flights, and a “concierge service” at airports for immigrants who self-deport.

Salus has never had a federal contract before, but surely it’s incredibly qualified and equipped to manage nearly a billion dollars, right?

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

We’re only learning about this sleazy deal because of a lawsuit filed by CSI Aviation, which details all of the backroom shadiness that went into making sure that Walters made bank.

Walters, unsurprisingly, began greasing the wheels to make this happen even before President Donald Trump won the 2024 election. He took a belt-and-suspenders approach, giving $10,000 to a pro-Trump super PAC run by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's pals, and he also gave big bucks to the America First Policy Institute.

AFPI was basically MAGA in exile until Trump returned to power. Founded by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, AFPI has managed to stuff dozens of people into the administration, including Rob Law, a DHS undersecretary of policy.

According to the lawsuit, Law helped coordinate the competition for this giant trough of money, but the competition was basically fake as hell. CSI Aviation alleges that, first, DHS shared information with Salus to help with its bid, which triggered an investigation by DHS lawyers.

After the investigation found that Salus had essentially helped design the contract it was going to bid on, DHS decided to fix this by opening the contract up to a competitive bid. It then picked six other companies, which received the documentation necessary to bid on the contract on Friday, May 16, with a deadline of 10 AM the following Monday.

Needless to say, a weekend was not enough time to develop an actual bid for a contract this large. And by then, Salus already had the benefit of months of discussions with DHS. So surprise, surprise: Salus won.

Has Salus ever handled anything like this? Of course not. But now it has nearly a billion dollars to run a complex program that does not seem to be working very well. In October, ProPublica found that people who signed up to self-deport ended up waiting in vain for plane tickets and money that never arrived, leaving them stranded and terrified.

Of the roughly 25,000 immigrants who opted to leave, nearly half did so on their own rather than going through the administration’s “concierge service.” But giving an inexperienced company almost a billion bucks will definitely fix this.

Noem cosplays as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Walters was already swimming in DHS cash, having received $140 million just a few weeks ago to purchase six Boeing 737 airplanes for deportations. But he got that deal through a different company of his, Daedalus Aviation. A real jack of all trades, this guy.

And speaking of planes, who can forget that Noem also just got a couple of sweet new jets of her own for $172 million? She told Congress that she needed $50 million for one plane, and it isn’t at all clear to anyone how she then managed to get two planes for more than triple the cost.

Noem also steered $220 million to some longtime buddies in the political advertising world, but that netted U.S. taxpayers some pretty pictures of Cosplay Barbie on a horsey, so it was definitely worth it.

DHS essentially has infinite money at this point. As the Brennan Center put it, the $170 billion allotted for border enforcement in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” created a “deportation-industrial complex.”

Yes, all of this is designed to torment immigrants and drive them out of the country. But it’s also designed to make the worst people very, very rich—and DHS is all in.