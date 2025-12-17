A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump doesn't care if people can't afford heat

If affordability is a “hoax,” then so are your soaring energy bills.

House Republican retirement spree continues

Like rats fleeing a sinking ship.

Trump likely to piss off MAGA buds with new cannabis order

But don’t get excited about nationwide legalization.

Cartoon: Bailout bzzzz

MAGA-loving farmers are hitting the copium hard.

Court rules Trump can keep building his big dumb ballroom

Did we mention the cost has ballooned to a whopping $400 million?

Thanks, Obamacare! Mike Johnson gets humiliated—again

How sweet it is to watch that weasel lose control of his Republican conference.

How Trump broke nature

The Forest Service reports that budget cuts have led to “unpassable” trails and unsafe bridges.

