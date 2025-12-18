Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is taking time away from murdering boaters in the Caribbean to take aim at the Army chaplain corps’ “Spiritual Fitness Guide.” Now that’s multitasking.

Hegseth is mad that the guide only mentions God once and never mentions virtue, but does mention “feelings” 11 times. The horror.

So, he’s getting rid of it. He posted a video on X with a caption reading, “We are going to make the Chaplain Corps great again.”

Donald Trump’s toadies are all such monsters, but they are also so cringe. Imagine having to constantly frame everything just as Dear Leader would, ever striving to hit that note of petulant bullying that comes so effortlessly to the president.

Related | Hegseth demands military commit more war crimes

But back to Petulant Pete.

“In an atmosphere of political correctness and secular humanism, chaplains have been minimized, viewed by many as therapists instead of ministers. Faith and virtue were traded for self-help and self-care,” he whined.

Yeah, wouldn’t want a religion that nourishes the body and soul now, would we? That stuff is for pussies.

Apparently, it’s not just that the guide was too touchy-feely. Hegseth also thinks that the military’s recognition of a wide range of religions is an “ongoing war on warriors.”

So Hegseth is going to “streamline” the list of which religious affiliations will be recognized by the military. No, he hasn’t bothered to explain what will count or how he will decide, but you can count on servicemembers being forced into religion.

“There will be a top-down cultural shift putting spiritual well-being on the same footing as mental and physical health,” he declared.

Unfortunately, we know what “spiritual well-being” looks like for Hegseth, and it is not great.

It looks like Hegseth pushing violent Christian nationalist content on official government social media accounts.

It looks like grooming codes that violate the religious freedom of Muslim and Sikh soldiers by forcing them to either violate their faith and shave, or be forced out of the military.

It looks like Doug Wilson, the head of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches.

Hegseth attends a CREC church, and here are some of Pastor Doug’s cool beliefs:

No same-sex marriage or even Pride parades!

Some enslavers were totally good people!

Non-Christians should not hold elective office!

Women should stay home!

Sex is an act of colonization where a man conquers and a woman surrenders!

It looks like Hegseth’s Deus Vult tattoo, a symbol used by white Christian nationalists. As a D.C. National Guard member, Hegseth was detailed to protect Joe Biden during the 2021 inauguration until a fellow service member informed leadership that his ink was a white supremacist symbol.

It looks like Hegseth’s “kafir” tattoo. Written in Arabic, the term translates as “infidel” or “unbeliever” and is used by far-right Islamophobes. Proud Boy Joe Biggs also sports one.

Related | Defense bill could force Hegseth to tell truth on boat strikes

Hegseth is openly trying to transform the military—once a shining example of American diversity, seriously!—into an all-white, all-Christian, all-xenophobic fighting force that will follow Trump anywhere.

Probably to war in Venezuela first.

But at least soldiers won’t have to worry about chaplains giving them any comfort. Just muscular virtue all the way down.