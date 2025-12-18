If Carly Simon was writing music in 2025, Donald Trump would absolutely think her songs were about him.

The egomaniacal president has plastered his likeness across a slew of things and places in his lifetime, but nothing trumps his own vanity efforts quite like his second term in the White House.

Here are a few of Trump’s strangest targets from 2025.

National park passes

If there’s anyone who doesn’t give off the vibe of a hiker who loves the great outdoors, it’s President Trump. Yet after deciding to cut critical staffing and transfer park rangers with policing capabilities to cities, Trump is boldly putting his face on the national park pass.

But not without a fight.

The environmental group Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit in Washington challenging the National Park Service’s efforts to make the changes.

“Blotting out the majesty of America’s national parks with a close-up of his own face is Trump’s crassest, most ego-driven action yet,” Kierán Suckling, the executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote in an email to The New York Times.

The final verdict is yet to be decided, but if Trump is successful, the new park passes festooned with his mug will go live at the start of 2026. Unsurprisingly, an enterprising outdoor enthusiast has already seized upon a way to make national park passes beautiful again.

Trump’s “Gold Card”

For $5 million, immigrants willing to shell out the cash will get U.S. citizenship—complete with a card adorned by the president’s gilded face.

A poster showing the Trump Gold Card on display during an Oval Office press conference.

Really, nothing says Trump more than literal gold-plated favoritism for the wealthy while rounding up and deporting poor brown immigrants in inhumane ways.

Federal buildings

Massive banners have popped up across Washington displaying Trump’s huge face on the facade of federal buildings. According to findings by Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, the Trump administration used more than $50,000 in taxpayer money to foot the bill for this egotistical, autocratic display.

U.S. currency

This one has its own legal murkiness, but after striking the penny for good, the president decided the best course of action would be to slap his face on a new $1 coin.

Apparently the coin will be the Trump administration’s way of celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday. Unbelievably, the president also thinks that hosting a UFC match on the White House lawn is an equally appropriate “celebration.”

Upping the ego-feeding ante, Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr pushed forward the idea of a Trump-faced $250 bill. Trump promptly reposted the idea to his Truth Social account.

The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace

On Dec. 4, the administration currently under fire for carrying out strikes on manned boats off the coast of Venezuela renamed the Institute of Peace to honor the sitting president.

It was an ironic move, considering Trump empowered multibillionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to dismantle the agency from within.

The White House

White House walls usually honor past presidents—but Trump is currently doing the opposite of that. Instead, he’s seemingly decided the White House walls are best adorned by multiple portraits of … well, himself.

A painting of President Donald Trump is seen in the Grand Foyer as Trump speaks about investing in America in the Cross Hall of the White House on April 30.

From a painting depicting his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, to his infamous mugshot (and the New York Post’s front-page coverage of it), the president is plastering the People’s House with his face.

Imagine stumbling across such an image while wandering the White House in the dead of night. He’s so vain, indeed.