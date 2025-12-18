Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania on Thursday defended signing a discharge petition to force a House vote on a bill extending enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits for three years. Fitzpatrick, who made the comments on MS NOW, is one of only four House Republicans to sign the petition, thwarting House Speaker Mike Johnson’s plans on doing next to nothing on the issue.

Fitzpatrick said he believed many of his fellow conservative colleagues were already hearing the frustrations of their constituents over Republicans’ empty excuses, but he expected they would hear it even louder when they went back to their home states for the holiday break.

Fitzpatrick: I can tell you, my colleagues from very, very conservative districts have quietly been coming up to me on the floor saying, “Thank you for what you're doing. We want leadership to head in this direction.” They feel politically they can't do it, for whatever reason, but they're supportive—people that you would be shocked [by]. Because anybody that represents, you know, some of these lower- to middle-income earners that fall between, you know, traditional Medicaid, Medicaid expansion, and private insurance—that's the bucket of people we're talking about now. And by the way, if you don't live in a Medicaid expansion state, it's an even larger pool of people, but these are good people that want to make the right decision, want to buy health insurance, but are getting squeezed. And they need us to help them.

Fitzpatrick’s home state of Pennsylvania has nearly 500,000 residents who get coverage through the ACA marketplace, and many of their premiums could rise as much as 38% if Republicans refuse to extend the enhanced ACA subsidies.

Unfortunately for Pennsylvanians, even an extension of ACA subsidies will be undercut by the GOP's so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” which was supported by every single House Republican except for Fitzpatrick and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. The tax-break-for-billionaires legislation is expected to push thousands of Pennsylvanians off of Medicaid.