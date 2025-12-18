The Department of Health and Human Services just terminated seven grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics for daring to criticize Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s unhinged anti-vaccine, anti-science antics.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Since the AAP is made up of actual doctors and scientists who care about children’s health instead of worm-brained eugenics enthusiasts who do not, clashing with Kennedy was inevitable.

So, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed the recommendation that healthy children and pregnant women get the COVID vaccine, the AAP issued actual factual scientific guidance about the vaccine. When the administration invented a link between Tylenol and autism, AAP said it was dangerous misinformation, because it is.

AAP also criticized the CDC’s Tuesday decision to stop recommending the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns. Sure, there has been a 99% reduction in infant hepatitis B cases since 1991, when the United States started recommending it, but things will probably be totally fine without it, right? Is it really all that big a deal if your kid has hepatitis, come on.

HHS claims that the termination of these grants happened because AAP used woke phrases like “the health of pregnant and postpartum people” in grant applications and talked about incorporating “diverse perspectives into clinical care and public health materials.” That’s forbidden DEI!

One grant apparently was nuked because it focused on systems integration for adolescent and young adult health, but that no longer aligns with HHS’s “focused emphasis on nutrition and the prevention and management of chronic disease.”

The agency wouldn’t answer questions from The New York Times about which specific use of grant funds was problematic. It did, however, point to the ridiculous “Make America Healthy Again” report that says that the real threats to children’s health are instead things like ADHD medications, fluoride in drinking water, and vaccines.

Those are not real threats to children’s health. In fact, they are all things that enhance children’s health. But the canceled grants paid for things that are actual real threats to children’s health.

Goodbye, money for a program studying to reduce sudden infant deaths. So long, funds for decreasing prenatal substance exposure. No cash for increasing rural access to health care, and who needs a program for early detection of autism anyway?

It’s very not great that federal funding for children’s health is now just based on the whims of an addled conspiracy theorist and his minions. Having the very worst, very stupidest people in charge here is going to be so, so deadly.

Meanwhile, keep an eye out. AAP is part of a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the changes to vaccine recommendations, along with the American Public Health Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

It looks like we’ll soon have the opportunity to see whether the practice of killing grants for the crime of disagreeing with Kennedy is going to become standard practice.

Who are we kidding? It’s totally going to become standard practice, because when it comes to children’s health, the administration has a clear message: Fuck them kids.