For Pete's sake! Hegseth wants to make spirituality manly again?

We certainly wouldn’t want it to nourish the body and soul, now would we?

Trump screams at America that everything is fine

Sometimes if you say the lies louder it makes them come true.

Cartoon: Doesn't fit

It’s hard to make a victim out of a monster.

Trump won't stop plastering his face all over the place

It’s getting ridiculous.

Republican dishes on how his colleagues really feel about health care

If only politicians actually voted how they feel.

Trump’s petty quest to rewrite history now stains White House walls

The insecure projection is off the charts.

