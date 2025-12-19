What do President Donald Trump and a nuclear fusion company have in common?

Unfortunately, more than many Americans like to see.

On Thursday, Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind the president’s Truth Social echo chamber website, announced that it signed a $6 billion stock-funded merger with TAE Technologies.

“As our country positions itself to achieve global technology dominance in AI, quantum computing, and other groundbreaking innovations, we’re merging with @TAE to build the engine we believe will power America’s technology revolution,” the California-based company said in a press release.

Trump Media’s new business partner TAE intends to build the country’s first nuclear fusion reactor used to create commercial energy in a presently energy-starved economy.

Of course, the whole reason we’re energy-starved is because of the artificial intelligence race that the U.S. has dived into headfirst. AI data centers require a tremendous amount of energy, and it sure does seem like the president, taking a page from his cash grabs at cryptocurrencies, is setting himself up to profit—again.

But it’s not just this odd merger that’s positioning Trump and his family for a big potential payout down the road. The president has a lot of sway when it comes to how quickly TAE Technologies can grow.

Should the company choose to pursue them, grants or other government support could certainly come more easily with the president’s name attached.

TMTG intends to supply $300 million up front to TAE Technologies, which is ultimately a small number compared to the fusion power company’s other big-time investors, including Google.

TAE’s CEO Michl Binderbauer told CNN that this futuristic, unestablished technology would be a “multi-billion dollar undertaking.”

“The velocity you can get the capital is differentiating. If I raise $2 billion over five years I can’t build the plant sufficiently fast,” he said.

Nuclear fusion is a clean energy idea that has yet to reach commercial use. It’s unclear if this will be a successful venture, but having the president and his Cabinet of loyalists greasing the wheels could certainly help.

The president and his sons Don Jr. and Eric have used his time in office to sink their claws into lucrative side hustles.

Truth Social, the social media app used by Trump as a bully pulpit, has branched out into the financial sector with Truth.Fi, cell phones with Trump Mobile, and streaming with Truth+.

But the Trump family also launched its own crypto trading platform, World Liberty Financial, shortly before the start of Donald’s second term. He notably made some crypto-friendly policy decisions soon after taking office.

It’s unclear if this merger will pay off sooner rather than later for the Trump family, though.

TAE is scheduled to break ground on a power plant in 2026 at an undetermined location but, according to Binderbaur, it will take “five-ish” years to start producing power.

