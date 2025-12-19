The United States has slammed its doors shut to refugees, save for Afrikaners, the white South Africans descended from Dutch colonizers who imposed apartheid on the Black majority for decades. No real mystery why President Donald Trump supports letting these folks—and only these folks—come ashore.

But how can the administration best make these racists feel welcome? Well, by showing that they are super racist as well, natch! And what better way than including a Trump biography for children ages 8-12 in every welcome packet? That’s what the administration is proposing, according to Reuters.

Even better? How about an Andrew Jackson biography too? Trump loves Jackson, who was a bone-deep racist, enslaved hundreds of Black people, and oversaw the mass displacement and murder of Native Americans.

Oh, and also the “1776 Report,” the first Trump administration’s slapdash racist rejoinder to the 1619 Project. Include that one too.

Not to let racists have all the fun, the proposal also suggests including a Family Research Council report on religious freedom, highlighting the organization’s eternal quest to make sure homophobic business owners get to discriminate against same-sex couples. Such a noble pursuit that it almost brings a tear to your eye, right?

Refugees have received U.S. history materials in the past, but according to veteran refugee workers who spoke with Reuters, those materials haven’t promoted specific presidents or views. But Fred Cooper, a Trump pick serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, apparently wants to change all that with these hot picks.

President Donald Trump, shown in May.

Just step back for a moment and think about how racist you have to be in order to think that the two most notable American presidents for new immigrants are Trump and Jackson.

Since this is the Trump administration, where everything is as tacky as it is awful, the biography that Cooper wants to include looks low-rent as hell. Sporting the ChatGPT-ass title of “Donald Trump Biography for Kids: An Inspirational Story of One of America’s Most Famous Presidents” and an author listed only as “EverNest Press,” it feels a lot like an attempt to juice some sales for a pal who wrote a terrible book.

Do you think FBI Director Kash Patel will be mad that his three Trump-promoting children’s books might not become the ones getting handed off to Afrikaners? So unfair!

Meanwhile, the United States continues to try to get these most racist of racists to come to America. By and large, Afrikaners don’t want to move to America to be racist here. They want to stay in South Africa and be racist there in whites-only enclaves.

The Trump administration is so devoted to getting more racists to live in the U.S. that it’s protesting after South Africa announced plans to deport seven Kenyan nationals whom it claimed had illegally entered the country and begun processing refugee applications for the United States government.

“Interfering in our refugee operations is unacceptable,” a State Department official told Reuters.

Nevertheless, the South African government is pissed, saying in a statement, “The presence of foreign officials apparently coordinating with undocumented workers naturally raises serious questions about intent and diplomatic protocol.”

Yes, it appears the U.S. may be interfering in the immigration authority of another country so we can fast-track the one group of immigrants Trump likes, only to then possibly shower them with tacky right-wing propaganda once they’re stateside.

What better way to help foreign racists assimilate than by providing them with some homegrown racism? It’s just good manners, really.