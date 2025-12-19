In yet the latest sign that President Donald Trump is focused on all of the wrong things, the lunatic in chief on Thursday announced that he is going to host the modern-day version of the Hunger Games to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday.

Dubbing it the “Patriot Games,” Trump said in a video announcement that a young athlete from each state and territory will participate in the event, which he said will be part of "the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen."

Because he can’t stop obsessing about kids’ genitals, he also said that there will be no transgender athletes in the Patriot Games, saying in the video, "I promise there will be no men playing in women's sports. You're not going to see that. You'll see everything but that."

"This first-of-its-kind athletic competition will spotlight male and female high school athletes from every state and territory. From opening heats to the live final day in front of a live audience, these competitors will light the torch for a new generation of Americans," reads a description of the contest, which is slated to be held next fall.

The announcement was hit with immediate mockery from Democrats, who compared the idea to the dystopian "Hunger Games" book series, in which children from each district of what had become a hollowed-out wasteland of the United States were selected to participate in a fight to the death, televised competition. The winner of the Hunger Games would get to escape their life of poverty in one of the country's districts and get to live a life of luxury in the one well-off district that remained.

"And so it was decreed that, each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage and sacrifice," the Democratic National Committee wrote in a post on X, a line from the book series that describes the violent competition.

The Guardian estimates the four-day event will cost $120 million. Hosting a lavish birthday party for the United States is not what Americans are asking for.

Polls show voters are overwhelmingly pessimistic about the state of the economy and their own jobs and finances. They want Trump to lower prices, stop a looming spike in health care premiums, and make the economy work for all Americans—not just Trump’s billionaire buddies.

Yet Trump has not done that.

Instead, he told Americans worried about costs to simply buy fewer items. And he even gave an address from the White House Wednesday night in which he angrily screamed lies about the state of the economy to try to gaslight Americans into believing that things are better than they are.

What’s more, as Trump is telling Americans that the economy is great and everything is fine, he is simultaneously focused on inane vanity projects.

Aside from the so-called “Patriot Games,” Trump is also plastering his dumb name all over the place—including putting his ugly mug on National Park Annual Pass cards and renaming the Kennedy Center after himself. Trump is also making disgustingly gaudy and tasteless updates to the White House, including a $400 million ballroom and despicable plaques mocking former Democratic presidents.

As they say in the Hunger Games, “may the odds be ever in your favor.”