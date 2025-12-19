Fox Business host Stuart Varney and his colleagues are trying their darndest to turn President Donald Trump’s turd of an economy into a Christmas ornament. And they brought in Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer to try and sell some of that delusional MAGA optimism

Chavez-DeRemer defended Trump’s economy by pointing to the recently released jobs report, which showed unemployment numbers reaching a four-year high. She explained that in her mind palace, a higher unemployment rate is a positive, suggesting it showed “more people are getting off the sideline and finally wanting to be part of the American economy and this workforce.”

But even Varney found that spin difficult to endorse, calling it “an interesting diplomatic move.”

Fox contributor Lauren Simonetti continued with more bad news, noting that the housing market has slowed considerably and consumer sentiment has dropped due to uncertainty and rising costs. But that didn’t stop Varney from spinning it himself.

“The weakness is attractive,” he said, regarding how the numbers might compel the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. “Bad news is actually good news for the market—maybe. Maybe.”