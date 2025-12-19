Secretary of State Marco Rubio held an end-of-year press conference on Friday, where he was asked about former Senate colleagues who have voiced criticism of his performance as a key figure in the Trump administration.

Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland have publicly expressed regret over voting to confirm Rubio, citing his abandonment of any principles or sound policy positions in a craven pursuit of power.

“We live in a very different time, unfortunately,” Rubio said, before launching into a rambling statement implying that privately, these senators still really like him. “I mean, there's also not a lot of benefit to a Democratic senator saying what a great guy Marco Rubio is in this current political environment, or anyone in the Trump administration for that matter.”

Rubio wants you to overlook a tanking economy, fascistic immigration raids terrorizing American cities, and unpopular tax breaks for the wealthy that come at the expense of Americans’ health care—and believe that people still like him for his personality.

I mean, we live in a very different time, unfortunately. I engaged with senators, for example, from both parties. We saw a bunch of them the other day, all the time and obviously–but politics today is very different than it was 10 or 20 years ago. It just is. I'm not in that anymore. I'm no longer in a political office, but I know political offices. I served 14 years in the Senate, and politics is real, right? I mean, there's also not a lot of benefit to a Democratic senator saying what a great guy Marco Rubio is in this current political environment, or anyone in the Trump administration for that matter. So all I will tell you is I get up every day. We go to work, we get work done. We do cooperate and work with–they don't always agree with everything we're doing, but I have a lot of people in the Senate, particularly chairmen of key committees that we interact with. There's things people can say and do in the public that, because of politics in private, that they can't say or do in public. But I don't know what else to comment on that.

