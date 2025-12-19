Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's daughter threw a fit on Thursday over having to go through airport security like everyone else, whining that she almost missed her flight because she refused to go through the full-body scanner and had to wait for a pat-down instead.

In a screed on X, Evita Duffy-Alfonso wrote:

I nearly missed my flight this morning after the TSA made me wait 15 minutes for a pat-down because I’m pregnant and didn’t feel like getting radiation exposure from their body scanner. The agents were passive-aggressive, rude, and tried to pressure me and another pregnant woman into just walking through the scanner because it’s “safe.” After finally getting the absurdly invasive pat-down, I barely made my flight. All this for an unconstitutional agency that isn’t even good at its job. Perhaps things would have gone more smoothly if I’d handed over my biometric data to a random private company (CLEAR). Then I could enjoy the special privilege of waiting in a shorter line to be treated like a terrorist in my own country. Is this freedom? Travel, brought to you by George Orwell—and the privilege of convenience based solely on your willingness to surrender biometric data and submit to radiation exposure? The “golden age of transportation” cannot begin until the TSA is gone.

Duffy-Alfonso went on to say that her dad would likely abolish the agency if he had the power to, but that the TSA is controlled by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and thus he can’t.

“TSA is under DHS, which is run by Kristi Noem. If he did have TSA, he’d radically limit it and lobby Congress to abolish it,” Duffy-Alfonso said in response to an X user who asked why her dad doesn’t do anything about TSA issues.

In yet another post, she wrote, “TSA = unreasonable, warrantless searches of passengers and their property. That means it violates the Fourth Amendment and is therefore unconstitutional,” requesting that Trump and Noem “pls abolish” it.

Where to begin?

First off, if waiting 15 minutes for a pat-down would make you almost miss your flight, maybe you should be a little more responsible and get to the airport earlier, like all of us mere mortals whose fathers aren't Cabinet officials have to do. Of course, the party of personal responsibility never takes responsibility for their own actions.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, shown in October.

Second, the machine she refused to be scanned by is safe for pregnant people.

The full-body scanners are not X-rays. They use millimeter-wave technology, which "uses non-ionizing radiation in the form of low-level radio waves to scan a person's body,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Millimeter-wave technology does not use x-rays and does not add to a person's ionizing radiation dose," the CDC says, adding that the machines emit “thousands of times less energy than a cell phone."

The TSA agents she crapped on were right, and her MAHA-esque fears were unfounded.

Ultimately, the TSA agents were merely doing their jobs. To publicly shit-talk about them is low, but it’s par for the course for Republicans and the entitled Trump administration crowd, who regularly abuse their positions.

For example, Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel fly around on taxpayer-funded private jets for their own personal pleasure. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina went on a weeks-long crusade against the TSA and law enforcement officers at a Charleston, South Carolina, airport because a security escort was reportedly late.

After her social media screed blew up, Duffy-Alfonso sought to do damage control, writing in an X response to her initial post, "I am 100% behind all that [Trump] & [DHS] has done to keep out terrorists and illegals, especially at the border. In fact, President Trump & [Noem] aren’t getting enough credit for achieving zero illegal border crossings and stopping deranged terrorists from coming into the U.S."

Maybe her daddy called her up to tell her to do cleanup after her impulsive tirade.

Duffy-Alfonso also sought to walk back her call to abolish TSA altogether, saying instead that "there needs to be more common sense around how we treat Americans exercising their right to travel. And I hope TSA works on improving their treatment of expectant mothers who don’t want to go through body scanners to protect their unborn children. We can do both."

To be sure, the security theater that TSA carries out has ballooned into a mess. But being an adult about your criticisms rather than a whiny, entitled jerk would've been the proper way to go about enacting change.

At the end of the day, it seems like Duffy-Alfonso is taking a different approach than her dad, who said air travel would benefit from people being classier dressers at the airport. Of course, what people wear is not why air travel has gone downhill. Having to be stuck with entitled whiners who cause scenes like his own daughter is why traveling sucks.