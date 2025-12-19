A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Kennedy Center already defiled with Trump's name

When you’re determined to upstage a dead president in record time.

Wife of murdered bigot endorses Vance for 2028

That crucial Erika Kirk endorsement is sure to make all the difference.

Trump will host his version of the Hunger Games

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Cartoon: Killing Tiny Tim

You want science-based medical care? Bah humbug!

Fox's spin reaches tornado levels over Trump's economy

It’s a perfect storm of denial.

Trump's favorite 'refugees' could get welcomed with racist freebies

Gotta indoctrinate them ASAP!

Why is Trump Media going nuclear?

It’s the latest in a long line of dodgy financial deals.

Click here to see more cartoons.