President Donald Trump went on a manic late night social media posting binge on Monday night, reinforcing concerns about how abnormal his behavior has been during this presidency.

Between the hours of 7 PM ET and midnight, Trump posted to his Truth Social account about 150 times. The posts were about a mishmash of issues including a healthy dose of conspiracism, racism, xenophobia, and cheerleading of Trump himself.

For instance, Trump amplified a post by MAGA influencer Mila Joy advancing the false conspiracy theory that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi “planned January 6th for two years.” In another post Trump promoted notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who pushed the nonsensical theory that former first lady Michelle Obama used former President Biden’s autopen “to pardon key individuals.”

Trump also posted a video making an anti-immigrant attack on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a frequent target of Trump’s racism.

The posting frenzy came on the same day that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt angrily attacked The New York Times for reporting on Trump’s slowed pace of work in his second term. The Times noted that Trump holds far fewer public events than he used to, contrasting his reduced schedule to his years of rhetoric about Biden’s age. The Times also referenced Trump’s habit of falling asleep during White House events and concerns about possible cognitive decline.

“He is taking meetings around the clock,” Leavitt insisted during her Monday news conference. She assailed the story as “fake news” and hailed him as “the most accessible president.”

But past presidents have not engaged in the same sort of posting binges as Trump. Biden, his immediate predecessor, used social media for official statements and promotion of his administration’s policies. The same was true for former President Barack Obama. Neither leader used their accounts to amplify conspiracies, racism, or xenophobia.

Historically presidents have communicated with the public via press conferences and other media availabilities. While there have of course been moments of hostility and conflict between the press and the presidency, Trump’s predecessors didn’t refer to a female reporter as a “piggy.”

Trump’s unhinged posting adds to growing concerns not just of his stamina and ability to execute his position but also worries about his mental health.

In June, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Trump had “lost it” and was “not the same person” he dealt with years ago. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said over the weekend that Trump is “demented,” noting his confusion about locations in the state.

Hiding from the public and pushing conspiracies does little to counter the accusations from the governors.