A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

How you’re paying for Trump’s latest attack on the media

Journalists and media outlets are being shut out and targeted at record speed.

Kristi Noem pushes a ‘full travel ban’ in wake of DC shooting

“I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

Delirious president goes on manic posting binge

At this point, it would be more unusual if he didn’t.

Trump is cutting drug prices by infinity dollars, apparently

It’s called MAGA math, okay?

How Trump’s DOJ is pushing the limits of the statute of limitations

Why let a little thing like the law stand in the way of Trump’s retribution demands?

Cartoon: Executing the law

Not exactly what we had in mind …

Hegseth blames scapegoat for apparent war crimes he bragged about

It wouldn't be the first time he’s tried to blame underlings for his own misconduct.

House speaker has jaw-dropping defense of Trump's use of slur

We’re convinced there’s no behavior of Trump’s that he won’t defend.

Click here to see more cartoons.