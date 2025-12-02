President Donald Trump unveiled a new brand of MAGA mathematics during his Cabinet meeting Tuesday. And while he didn’t repeat absurd claims like cutting drug prices by 1,500%, his assessment of his accomplishments was no less delusional.

Trump: To slash drug prices by 200%, 300%, 400%, 500%, 600%, 700%, 800%. Nobody's ever heard of it before. Because I instituted favored nations, and no nation agreed to do it. And then I said to the nations, “If you're not going to do it, I'm going to charge you a 100% tariff.”

