The White House can’t seem to take a hint: Artists don’t want their music all over the Trump administration’s egregiously cruel deportation videos.

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest musician to object to the use of her song “Juno” over a montage clip of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents handcuffing and tackling immigrants. The video was posted to X by the official White House account on Monday.

“this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” the pop star wrote via X Tuesday.

Naturally, the White House used this opportunity to slam Carpenter in a response using her album titles and song lyrics.

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement provided to Zeteo. “Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

The people behind the Department of Homeland Security’s social media have been making light of the dangerous, aggressive, and inhumane deportation practices being carried out by masked agents.

From ASMR videos of shackled immigrants to “South Park” memes, they’ve used everything under the sun to find sick humor in arresting pregnant women and senior citizens—anything to turn attention away from the lawless mistreatment of humans.

But Hollywood isn’t laughing.

As a matter of fact, President Donald Trump has seemingly lost some of his more loyal manosphere bros thanks to the callous editing efforts.

In September, DHS used comedian Theo Von to joke about deportation.

“Heard you got deported dude,” Von said in a video taken out of context. “Bye.”

But Von didn’t find it funny, and lawyered up immediately to get it taken down. By the time DHS removed the bootlegged content, though, millions of people had already seen it.

Even podcaster Joe Rogan, once an outspoken supporter of Trump, denounced the clip.

“Oh my god, what the fuck are they doing?” he said during a recent podcast episode with Von.

Artists like Olivia Rodrigo have taken a more upfront approach to DHS using their songs as a soundtrack for hatred.

"Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” she wrote in response to the department using her music in November.

Jay-Z and Pokémon stepped into the ring too, demanding DHS take down morally questionable videos using their content.

It’s not just the artists being ripped off who are speaking out. Hugely popular celebrities have been raging over the inhumane mass deportations for months.

Actor Pedro Pascal used his platform to stand by Angelenos when ICE and the National Guard infiltrated Los Angeles, while rapper Doechii took on ICE while accepting an award in June.

“People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people,” she said from the podium at the BET Awards.

Rocker Bruce Springsteen took to the stage in June and slammed the practice as well.

“We are seeing things right now on our American borders that are so shockingly and disgracefully inhumane and un-American that it is simply enraging,” he said to the crowd. “And we have heard people in high positions in the American government blaspheme in the name of God and country that it is a moral thing to assault the children amongst us. May God save our souls.”

Trump has long had beef with Springsteen, calling the award-winning musician “overrated” and “not talented.”

But no matter how much Trump and his DHS minions bully and demean immigrants, the calls coming from Hollywood and people across the nation denouncing their terrible tactics are only growing louder.