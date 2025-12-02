During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump launched into a racist rant against Somali immigrants that was reminiscent of his earlier “shithole countries” tirade from his first term.

I don't want them in our country, I'll be honest with you. Somebody said, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country.

Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them in our country. I could say that about other countries too. I can say it about other countries too. We don't want them. … We have to rebuild our country. You know, our country’s at the tipping point? We could go bad. We're at a tipping point. I don't know if people mind me saying that, but I'm saying it.

We could go one way or the other, and we're going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. [Minnesota Rep.] Ilhan Omar is garbage. She's garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. … These are people that do nothing but complain.