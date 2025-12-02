How do you win an election, yet still lose the night?

While votes are still being counted, Republicans have held on to their House seat in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District by a ridiculously slim margin—single digits. This is a district Donald Trump carried 60–38 in 2024.

Democrat Aftyn Behn and Republican Matt Van Epps on the campaign trail ahead of the Dec. 2 special election in Tennessee.

The result isn’t just surprising. It’s ominous.

This race was never about flipping the seat. That remained the longest of long shots. What mattered was the margin. Republicans needed a comfortable win to project strength and momentum heading into next year’s midterms. A mid-teens result would’ve been a flashing yellow light. A Democratic victory would’ve signaled an outright political cataclysm. That didn’t happen, but a single-digit result is something far more threatening. It’s full-throttle DANGER DANGER Will Robinson territory.

While the final tally isn’t yet locked in, Democrats appear to have outperformed Trump’s 2024 margin by roughly 15 points. A swing of that magnitude puts a bullseye on dozens of Republican seats long considered safe in any normal political climate.

But these aren’t normal times.

A shift this large doesn’t just jeopardize the Republican House majority. It puts the U.S. Senate back in play and casts serious doubt on any remaining GOP redistricting ambitions in states like Indiana and Florida. No Republican incumbent—no matter how safe—will want to dilute their partisan advantage with numbers like these hanging overhead. Texas Republicans should be praying that the Supreme Court steps in and tosses out their maps for them.

There’s no sugarcoating what this means. Vulnerable Republican incumbents have already been tiptoeing away from Trump, and that instinct will only intensify. It’s no coincidence he didn’t physically campaign in this district. Polling showed him underwater—47–49%—in a place that should be a fortress of red support.

Buckle up.

The next few months are going to get very interesting, especially if angry and demoralized Republicans start heading for the exits early, as one anonymous senior House Republican recently predicted would happen.