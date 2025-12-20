Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

As the Trump regime continues to order patrols and murders in the Caribbean and a Navy ship has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker and sanctioned six more, the White House’s orange occupant has pardoned a major drug trafficker, all the while ranting incoherently.

The current chaos brings back memories of another POTUS: George H.W. Bush and the invasion of Panama, nicknamed “Operation Just Cause.”.

It happened 36 years ago. I was 42 at the time and a very politically active opponent of Bush and his predecessor Ronald Reagan.

The headlines in 1986 were breathless, like this one from The New York Times:

PANAMA STRONGMAN SAID TO TRADE IN DRUGS, ARMS AND ILLICIT MONEY

A senior Reagan Administration official would not discuss the assertions against General Noriega, who was previously head of military intelligence and became army commander when Brig. Gen. Omar Torrijos Herrera was killed in a helicopter crash in 1981. The Administration official expressed concern that the intelligence information would damage relations with Panama if it was seen as reflecting the views of the White House. Officials in the Reagan Administration and past Administrations said in interviews that they had overlooked General Noriega's illegal activities because of his cooperation with American intelligence and his willingness to permit the American military extensive leeway to operate in Panama. They said, for example, that General Noriega had been a valuable asset to Washington in countering insurgencies in Central America and was now cooperating with the Central Intelligence Agency in providing sensitive information from Nicaragua.

Sound familiar? You can see our country’s dubious history outlined in this Al Jazeera report from Sarah Shimim titled “Meet the US’s drug running friends: A history of narcotics involvement”:

US President Donald Trump claims to be cracking down on drug gangs in Venezuela but has pardoned a Honduran drug lord serving 45 years in the US.

A subheadline in the story asks this crucial question:

“If Trump wants to clamp down on drugs, why did he pardon Hernandez?”

Back to Operation “Just Cause”—which could easily be renamed “Operation Unjust,” but we’re stuck with the propaganda-laden moniker.

The Zinn Education Project has this summary of what ensued:

On Dec. 20, 1989, the United States invaded Panama in “Operation Just Cause.” Howard Zinn provides a description in chapter 21 of A People’s History of the United States: As if to prove that the gigantic military establishment was still necessary, the Bush administration, in its four-year term, launched two wars: a “small” one against Panama and a massive one against Iraq. Coming into office in 1989, George Bush was embarrassed by the new defiant posture of Panama’s dictator, General Manuel Noriega. Noriega’s regime was corrupt, brutal, authoritarian, but President Reagan and Vice-President Bush had overlooked this because Noriega was useful to the United States. He cooperated with the CIA in many ways, such as offering Panama as a base for contra operations against the Sandinista government of Nicaragua and meeting with Colonel Oliver North to discuss sabotage targets in Nicaragua. When he was director of the CIA in 1976-1977, Bush had protected Noriega. But by 1987 Noriega’s usefulness was over, his activities in the drug trade were in the open, and he became a convenient target for an administration which wanted to prove that the United States, apparently unable to destroy the Castro regime or the Sandinistas or the revolutionary movement in El Salvador, was still a power in the Caribbean. Claiming that it wanted to bring Noriega to trial as a drug trafficker (he had been indicted in Florida on that charge) and also that it needed to protect U.S. citizens (a military man and his wife had been threatened by Panamanian soldiers), the United States invaded Panama in December 1989, with 26,000 troops.

People who don’t know this history and history buffs alike can watch several YouTube mini documentaries like this one from the “Simple History” channel:

The most important documentry you may not have seen received an Academy Award in1993 for Best Documentary Feature. The film is “The Panama Deception.”

Here’s the trailer:

The full documentary cannot be embedded here, but the film is available for viewing online.

Director Barbara Trent and Jean-Manuel Beauchamp, grandson of Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, discussed the film in this 2011 forum:

