President Donald Trump turned up the volume this week in an effort to force through his delusional view of the state of the country. Meanwhile, the Republican Party’s continued failure to offer any meaningful policy or solution to rising health care costs continues to weigh down its 2026 prospects like a two-ton boulder tied to a pool noodle.

And it’s all on video!

Trump screams at America that everything is fine

Frequently yelling,Trump addressed the nation, telling Americans that their experiences of the current economy were wrong, and that actually it was the “hottest” country in the world. However, hours after he spoke, the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the costs of groceries remain stubbornly high under Trump’s watch.

Nation's dumbest senator is back with a new head-scratcher

During a gaggle with reporters, Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma tried to defend the Trump administration’s barring all of Congress from reviewing unedited footage related to the administration’s possible war crimes off the coast of South America. Mullin, arguably our dumbest senator, claimed giving Congress access to it could result in leaks.

Thanks, Obamacare! Mike Johnson gets humiliated—again

The House will be voting on a three-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, after four House Republicans defied Speaker Mike Johnson and joined Democrats to force a vote on a bill to extend expanded ACA tax credits for three years.

LOL! Tomi Lahren is preaching restraint and decorum now.

Right-wing media personality Tomi Lahren appeared on Fox News to discuss Erika Kirk’s private meeting with podcaster Candace Owens, who has been promoting outrageous conspiracy theories about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Republicans have nothing but excuses for health care failures

House Republicans unveiled their latest nonanswers about how they’ll fix rising health care costs caused by their refusal to renew enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits.

No laughing matter: Trump impersonator launches very real House bid

As New Jersey gears up for a special election to fill an empty seat in Congress next year, one political comedian is looking to turn his talk into action. J-L Cauvin, a lawyer by day and Trump-impersonating stand-up comic by night, is trading in his blond wig and MAGA hat to jump into a very crowded race to fill Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill’s former seat.

Watch this Democrat blast Trump over endless empty health care promises

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts delivered a series of blistering speeches on the House floor as Congress debated what he called a “stupid pathetic last minute bill designed to let Republicans cover their ass before they flee town for the holidays.” And he isn’t wrong.

