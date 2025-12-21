Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 290 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

As we move through the month of December, we are now entering the official U.S. winter, the winter solstice.

I decided to listen to December and solstice tunes in multiple genres, rather than post a Christmas or Hanukkah collection which I’ve done here in the past, like last year’s Black Music Sunday from this time of year.

I’m opening with Branford Marsalis’ cover of Keith Jarrett’s “Solstice.”

x YouTube Video

Ralph Towner’s “Winter Solstice” from the album by the same name continues the theme.

x YouTube Video

For many of us who live or have lived in New York City or visited during the holiday season, the winter solstice celebrations at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, spearheaded by saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Paul Winter, have been a not-to-miss event:

In 1980, Paul Winter and the Consort were invited to be artists-in-residence at New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Paul Winter explains: “The dean had a personal mission to create a bridge between spirituality and ecology. … The premise of the invitation was entirely secular; it was not to have us play liturgical music. We could present any events we wanted, as long as we produced them ourselves.” Since that time, the Winter Solstice Celebration has become a beloved annual tradition in New York City and for millions around the country, broadcast live on NPR. […] The Winter Solstice Celebration is a contemporary take on ancient solstice rituals, when people felt a calling to come together on the longest night of the year, to welcome the return of the Sun and birth of the new year. “Central to all the traditions of solstice is the renewal of spirit,” Paul notes, “symbolized by the rebirth of the sun. Winter solstice is a time for healing and hope; it is a time to celebrate community and relatedness; and a time to honor the diversity and the unity of the great cornucopia of life on Earth. Remembering the solstice, we resonate once again with the rhythm of the cosmos and allow our hearts to embrace the optimism of our ancient knowledge that the light will overcome the darkness.”

The film “Solstice Saga Celebration” is a retrospective three-hour video odyssey that interweaves iconic performances from our first forty years of celebrations at the Cathedral”:

x YouTube Video

I particularly appreciated the performances by gospel artist Theresa Thomason and Brazilian singer Fabiana Cozza. Here’s a link to the detailed notes written by Winter about the music and the performers.

When referencing December, the late great Count Basie joined up with The Mills Brothers to record their “The Board of Directors” album which was released in 1968, and it included a tune simply named “December.”

x YouTube Video

The inimitable Roberta Flack, who joined the ancestors early this year, recorded “I Can See the Sun in Late December” which was written by Stevie Wonder.

x YouTube Video

Here’s Stevie doing his version:

x YouTube Video

Poet, author, filmmaker, and teacher Kalamu ya Salaam discussed the song on his Breath of Life blog.

Personally, I’ve always been fascinated by Stevie’s fascination with the seasons. When he writes, “I bet that you can’t even see the sun / Although the sun is shining right before your eyes,” it’s as though he’s telling us to appreciate what we have. On a personal level, it’s a blind man telling the rest of us to appreciate the valuable gift of sight. On a general or metaphorical level, it’s a gifted songwriter showing us that beauty is all around us and yet, we don’t even notice it, let alone appreciate it.

Laura Nyro is one of my all-time favorites (I’m biased—she went to the High School of Music & Art with me). I featured her here in 2014 in a December Christmas post. Diane Garisto’s tribute website does a deep dive into her life and music.

Give a listen to her “December’s Boudoir”:

x YouTube Video

Robert Glasper and Andra Day came together to pay tribute to December in 2024:

x YouTube Video

I’ll close with music from Maurice White, Allee Willis, and Al Mckay, who wrote an update to Earth, Wind & Fire’s famed tune “September” for the month of December:

x YouTube Video

There’s lots more music in the comments section below. Join me, and post your winter solstice and December favorites!