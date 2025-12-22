The Trump administration is going to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado because of course it is. These people are wreckers, and they only know how to tear things down.

The plan to radically eliminate the largest federal center researching weather and climate was announced on X, because that is how the government runs now.

Russell Vought, the Christian nationalist Project 2025 creep who runs the Office of Management and Budget, said the NCAR was “one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country” and that weather research conducted there will be moved, while any climate research will be shuttered altogether.

As anyone who is not a climate change-denying, end-times freak like Vought knows, you can’t really separate climate and weather research.

A consortium of 129 U.S. universities oversees the facility. The head of it, Antonio Busalacchi, told NPR he thought the decision was “entirely political.”

You don’t say.

Jason Furtado, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma, said that NCAR was “a world-envied research center for atmospheric science” and that his work would not be possible without the center. Ken Davis, who teaches atmospheric and climate science at Penn State, said that NCAR provides researchers with resources that “no university can provide on its own.”

Shutting NCAR is yet another attack on climate research, an unsurprising move from an administration that has been committed to climate change denial. But it’s also an attack on Colorado for not bending the knee and releasing Tina Peters, a former county clerk and election denier who was convicted by a state court on seven counts related to election interference.

The administration has engaged in a full press on Colorado to release her, including President Donald Trump’s fake pardon earlier this month—and both of Colorado’s senators are well aware that dismantling NCAR is a retaliatory measure by our mob boss of a president.

Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper put a hold on the mini-bus funding package in protest and issued a joint statement saying, “President Trump is attacking Colorado because we refuse to bend to his corrupt administration. His reckless decision to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research will have lasting, devastating impacts across the country.”

Bennet also voted against the National Defense Authorization Act for the first time in 15 years because of this, saying, “My judgment is that this is very much about Tina Peters and that the president attempted to get his way through intimidation and he hasn’t gotten his way and he is trying to punish Colorado as a result.”

NCAR employs 830 people at its Boulder headquarters, so this has the added benefit of putting some effete liberal blue state scientists out of jobs, which, for the administration, is just a bonus.

The Trump regime is no longer even bothering to pretend that it isn’t attacking blue states simply for being blue. Indeed, in a court filing in a lawsuit about the energy grants that were cut during the shutdown—blue states only, natch—the administration said that “consideration of partisan politics is constitutionally permissible, including because it can serve as a proxy for legitimate policy considerations.”

If that wasn’t clear enough, the administration stipulated to this statement: “The selection of which DOE grant termination decisions were included in the October 2025 notice tranche was influenced by whether grantee's address was located in a State that tends to elect and/or has recently elected Democratic candidates in state and national elections (so-called "Blue States").

Well, that is definitely saying the quiet part out loud. The administration is essentially trying to end federalism, at least where blue states are concerned, and Trump and his band of nihilists aren’t going to stop until they force their views on everyone else, state sovereignty be damned.