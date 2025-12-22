There is a concept in the legal world called "consciousness of guilt," which in layman's terms means that if a defendant acts guilty after committing a crime, prosecutors can use that behavior as evidence to prove guilt. The Trump administration's behavior with the Epstein files release is a great example of that legal concept.

Over the weekend, the Department of Justice—which has been bastardized into President Donald Trump's personal legal team and revenge squad rather than an independent law enforcement agency—deleted at least 16 of the Epstein files that had been released. One of those deleted files depicted Trump himself.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche tried to defend the deletion of the photo, but ended up making things even worse for himself and Trump.

"You can see in that photo there are photographs of women. We learned after releasing it that there were concerns about those women," Blanche told NBC's Kirsten Welker as to why the image—which was a picture of photographs in a drawer that showed Trump—was deleted.

"Are you saying that one or more of those women is a victim of Epstein?" Welker asked, catching Blanche in a bind, as that means Trump was included in photos with Epstein victims.

The deletion of files came after the DOJ did not follow the law and only released some of the documents relating to the late accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein—even though the bill Congress passed compelled the administration to release all of the files it possessed.

That was predictable, as Attorney General Pam Bondi had telegraphed after Congress’ bill passed that the DOJ would not be complying with the law.

Even more egregious is that the DOJ redacted mentions of "politically exposed individuals and government officials" in the files, according to Fox News, which likely would protect Trump, who we know was mentioned multiple times in the documents.

It also appears some of the redactions were done to make certain people look guilty.

For example, a photo of former President Bill Clinton, late pop icon Michael Jackson, and singer Diana Ross was included in the files. That image had big squares blacking out images of other people in the photo, implying that the trio was with victims of Epstein's abuse. However, the photo had been public for decades, and the redacted faces were of Ross' and Jackson's children—making the image deceptively redacted to imply guilt in a despicable politicalization of the files.

Of course, Trump has been acting guilty about his ties to Epstein for months.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks about the Epstein Files Transparency Act, on Nov. 18, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

He refused to release the Epstein files himself, vowing revenge against any Republican lawmakers who would join Democrats to force the documents to be released. In fact, his once close relationship to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went up in flames after she helped force the Epstein files vote.

Ultimately, now that the administration is playing fast and loose with the law, Democrats and Republicans alike are vowing to seek punishment.

Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY)—who authored the legislation that forced the files to be released—said they will seek to hold Bondi in contempt.

“Unfortunately, @AGPambondi is breaking the law. Epstein survivors aren't satisfied with the DOJ's incomplete and redacted Epstein files disclosures, and neither am I,” Massie wrote in a post on X. “Congress should assert its ability to hold Bondi in ‘inherent contempt’ to get justice for the survivors.”

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is introducing legislation to "initiate legal action against the DOJ for its blatant disregard of the law in its refusal to release the complete Epstein files."