FBI Director Kash Patel continues to be staggeringly bad at his job, but staggeringly good at his grift. Hey, you should always play to your strengths, right?

In his latest cash grab—your taxpayer dollar cash, that is—Patel got himself a fancy new ride. In the past, FBI directors have been driven around in Chevy Suburbans by their security detail, but is that an appropriate vehicle for a man so flashy he has his own tacky clothing line featuring Trump-themed Christmas hoodies and tacky custom challenge coins? No sir, it is not.

So, no Chevy for Kash. Instead, he needs a high-end armored BMW X5 because … it is less conspicuous than a Chevy Suburban, apparently?

“Kash Patel’s girlfriend, your ride is here” by Jack Ohman

An FBI spokesperson told MS NOW that the FBI was absolutely totally already planning on buying upgraded vehicles, and the armored BMW was the cheaper option, but of course, the spokesperson declined to show his work. The government doesn’t have to tell you anything any longer, including how your money is spent.

MS NOW noted that the State Department contracts with BMW for armored sedans, but that’s for diplomats in high-risk overseas locations. Unless Las Vegas, Nashville, and wherever else Patel’s girlfriend is plying her trade as a fake country music superstar are suddenly high-risk locations, an armored BMW seems kinda like overkill.

Nonetheless, Patel is wholly committed to making the FBI his own personal luxury transportation empire. Honestly, he’s doing much better at that than he is at performing the tasks of his actual job, like trying to capture mass shooters.

Sure, the FBI director is botching major investigations, but at least he has the FBI acting as an an Uber service for the country-music-wannabe girlfriend and her drunk friends. Listen, everyone knows you have to take care of your fake-starlet companion and her friends. It’s like job number one for the FBI.

Related | FBI agents now reportedly acting as Kash Patel’s personal Uber

Patel is currently using the FBI Gulfstream jet on the regular to get to work, because he does not live in Washington, the place where his job is. He also uses it to go see his girlfriend perform at various low-rent sporting events, because that is how you keep America safe.

Perhaps because he’s been racking up so many frequent flier miles on the taxpayer dime, that Gulfstream has begun to feel old and busted. That would explain why earlier this year, he tried to get the FBI to buy him a newer, presumably more luxurious jet. That effort failed, with four people telling MS NOW that the idea was abandoned after learning it would have cost between $90 million and $115 million to snap up a new plane for Patel.

Not fair! Why can’t Patel have one lousy measly new luxury jet when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem just got two new ones?

The FBI probably has some extra scratch these days, what with the imminent departure of Deputy Director Dan Bongino. Soon, the Bureau will not need to pay for both Bongino and Bongino’s babysitter, Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey, though that probably isn’t going to quite cover an eight- or nine-figure plane.

Wait! What if the FBI buys Patel his new plane and then he can just give his sad old worn-out Gulfstream to his girlfriend? Problem solved, everybody wins!

Well, except for all of us, who get to continue to pay for the continued care, feeding, and coddling of one of the least competent and least effective people in an administration full of feckless nitwits.