A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Climate research is Trump's latest casualty

Only Trump can somehow make this petty.

CBS bows again to Trump by shelving critical '60 Minutes' story

This is straight-up censorship.

Cartoon: Christmas wish lists

We’d rather get coal.

Trump gives masterclass with Epstein files on how to appear very guilty

If it walks like a duck, and it talks like a duck …

Kash Patel gets himself a fancy new ride, thanks to taxpayers

Only the best will do for the world’s worst FBI director.

Click here to see more cartoons.