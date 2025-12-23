WWE star Mick Foley might have cut ties with the entertainment company over Donald Trump’s heinous reaction to beloved film director Rob Reiner’s death, but the president still has other spandex-wearing buddies to lean on.

Former WWE wrestler Mick Foley

Days after the wrestling icon announced his exit from WWE, its chief content officer Triple H appeared on the White House’s social media account.

In the cheerful holiday message, the performer, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, recommended that people just starting on their health journey focus on enjoying the holidays over trying to make major changes now.

However, he does helpfully advise that people focus on adding any kind of exercise to their lives.

On one hand, the well-intentioned video sends an encouraging message of health and wellness. But can we all take a moment to collectively ask: What the hell is up with all of the WWE personalities floating around the Trump administration?

Triple H has consistently hovered around Trump since the start of his second term in the White House. The wrestler appeared alongside the president and registered sex offender Lawrence Taylor in July to announce the return of the much-reviled presidential fitness test.

Triple H—who is the son-in-law of former WWE executive and current Education Secretary Linda McMahon—was also in the Oval Office in October for the signing of an executive order announcing an AI initiative into pediatric cancer research.

Despite not having an athletic bone in his body, Trump’s ties with WWE run deep.

Related | Trump taps woman behind ‘Hell in a Cell’ to smack down public education

The former reality TV star made many appearances at televised events and built a chummy relationship with founder Vince McMahon.

And their friendship clearly stayed strong, given that Vince and his estranged wife Linda dumped millions into super PACs to fund Trump’s election campaign.

But it’s not just the McMahons and their relatives getting comfy in the White House. The CEO of WWE parent company TKO, Ari Emanuel, also goes way back with the president to his days on “The Apprentice.”

And even as the president boosted the WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championship—especially with a UFC match scheduled at the White House on July 4—Emanuel notably found himself crossing the threshold into billionaire territory as of 2025.

In other words, it sounds like Trump isn’t in short supply of fighters in his corner.