No wonder Donald Trump fought with every fiber of his being to keep the Epstein files sealed.

The Department of Justice on Monday released another tranche of files, as required by law, which included numerous mentions of Trump himself.

The document drop included a jaw-dropping email from 2020 in which a federal prosecutor said that Trump flew multiple times on accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's private jet—nicknamed the Lolita Express because Epstein used it to traffick underage girls—including one flight that included just Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old female.

"I wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)," the prosecutor, whose name was redacted, wrote in the email.

The email went on to say that Trump took at least eight flights on the plane between 1993 and 1996, with the prosecutor saying, "On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses" in the case against now-convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents also reveal that the DOJ subpoenaed records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in 2021 as part of their investigation of Maxwell. It’s just the latest shady piece of evidence tying Trump to Epstein and Maxwell, whom the Trump administration has now rewarded with cushier prison accommodations after Maxwell gave an interview to Trump’s former personal attorney in which she professed Trump’s innocence.

This redacted photo released by the DOJ shows files documented on Aug. 12, 2019, during a search of Jeffrey Epstein's home on Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It’s no wonder Trump has acted suspicious as hell when asked about his relationship to Epstein and Maxwell.

In another disturbing document, Epstein allegedly sent convicted pedophile Larry Nassar a handwritten note in which he referenced Trump’s taste for underage girls.

"Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system,” Epstein allegedly wrote to Nassar.

Because of how damning some of the documents are, the Department of Justice—which Trump has weaponized to become his personal legal team and revenge squad—released a statement defending Trump.

"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already," the DOJ wrote in a post on X. "Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims."

The statement is a terrible look for the DOJ, which is supposed to be an independent law enforcement agency and not the president's personal defense team.

What’s more, Trump was the only person who appears in the files whom the DOJ defended.

Not only that, but the DOJ actually weaponized the document drops against former President Bill Clinton, including their dubious decision to redact an image of Clinton that makes him look like he is with Epstein victims. In fact, the photo has been in the public record for decades and the people whose images were blacked out are just the children of pop icons Diana Ross and Michael Jackson—not Epstein victims.

As Daily Kos reported yesterday, Trump has given a masterclass in how to appear guilty amid this entire Epstein files document saga.

And as the documents now become public, Trump will have a lot of explaining to do.