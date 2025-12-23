A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump finds an expensive new toy to slap his dumb brand on

The president wants to build big boy battleships—at $5 billion a pop.

Shocking new Epstein files link Trump to flights on pedophile's 'Lolita Express'

Not a good sign when the Department of Justice jumps to the sitting president’s defense.

CBS News' censorship of '60 Minutes' story spectacularly backfires

Bari Weiss’ inept leadership is the gift that keeps on giving.

Top WWE official shills for Trump days after another legend fights back

What the hell is up with all of the wrestling personalities floating around the Trump administration?

Cartoon: Dun dun ... dun dun ...

Talk about an unexpected attack.

27 times Trump and the GOP covered up the Epstein files

It’s like they were trying their hardest to look guilty as hell.

