Daily Kos has always been more than a news site. From the beginning, it’s been a place where people show up not just to read, but to think together, argue, teach, learn, and yes—sometimes vent.

The community has shaped this site at every step, turning Daily Kos into a living, breathing conversation about politics, culture, and what it means to fight for a better country. Long before “user-generated content” became a buzzword, the Daily Kos community was already doing the work: writing diaries, digging into data, calling out bullshit, and connecting the dots in ways that mainstream media routinely missed.

What continues to amaze me, even after all these years, is the depth of insight and care that comes from this community. These aren’t hot takes tossed into the void (not always, anyway). They’re thoughtful, researched, often deeply personal pieces written by people who care about getting it right and helping others understand what’s really happening. I read these stories every day, and I still find myself learning something new, seeing an issue from a different angle, or feeling a little less alone in the fight.

This list is a small way to celebrate that work—to recognize the writers who make Daily Kos stronger, smarter, and more human, one story at a time.

Great explanation of why the DOGE kids got this story wrong. Over 150,000 people read this contribution.

2. 14 Signs That The Tide is Turning In OUR Direction: GNR , by GoodNewsRoundup

This March story presaged many of the trends that led to the great Democratic Party performance in this year’s November and December elections.

This story is a somber, quietly unsettling meditation on a failed corn season in northern Ohio, using spare, observant imagery to convey a sense of loss, unease, and deep respect for the land and the people who depend on it.

4. Trump shows more cognitive decline while installing the flagpole , by Bill Addis

5. This chat Paul Krugman had with Nathan Tankus should scare the sh*t out of everyone , by xaxnar

With this administration, there are real dangers to how critical financial “plumbing” could be undermined.

6. Anti-government MAGAs in rural Montana shocked to find their finances rely on the federal government , by TheCriticalMind

Who doesn’t love these “fuck around, find out” stories? You all do.

8. Surviving Koch Brother Moves to Crush Trump and Tariffs , by EricAZ

Turns out tariffs are terrible for business.

9. The Abandon Harris Crowd Is All Of A Sudden Very Quiet , by abydenus

Grrrr.

10. The waffle maker from hell , by Enoch Ro0t

My favorite story on this list, because sometimes, it’s nice to get our minds off politics and on someone’s DIY project from hell.

11. The Kimmel Move Was Pathetic and is Already Backfiring GNR , by GoodNewsRoundup

12. Extinction Level Event Predicted for MAGA , by chloris creator for Good News

What if? It would be wonderful, and we’d win even bigger next year!

14. Breaking With Her Devout Mormonism Led Her Out of MAGA , by Paul Glickman

A rare, deeply human look at how people actually leave MAGA—not through shaming or slogans, but through lived experience, moral reckoning, and the painful work of unlearning beliefs that once felt absolute.

15. Insanity at Quantico will make it easier for military brass to disobey Trump's illegal orders , by sabrina haake

A great overview of that one crazy day.

Taken together, these stories are a reminder of why the Daily Kos community matters so much. They’re sharp when they need to be, funny when it helps, furious when it’s warranted, and human when that’s what the moment demands. They reflect curiosity, skepticism, compassion, and a refusal to accept easy answers or lazy narratives.

This is what happens when people are given the space to think out loud, share what they know, and learn from each other—and it’s why this community remains one of the smartest, most engaged, and most resilient places on the internet. If you want to understand where we are, where we’re headed, and why the fight still matters, you could do a lot worse than starting right here.