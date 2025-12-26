The data and election results are pretty clear: The GOP is in a rough place. But it’s not just the data—it’s the vibes. Here are 10 reasons why Republicans should probably start emotionally preparing for a rough 2026, because they’re in for a world of hurt.

1. They are losing elections

We don’t need to look at polls to see that Republicans are already struggling at the ballot box. GOP candidates were utterly routed in this November’s off-year elections, without a single speck of good news to point to. And it wasn’t just the win-loss record. The margins were brutal.

New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli lost to Democrat Mikie Sherrill in the New Jersey governor’s race.

Republicans had a legitimately strong gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey—someone who narrowly lost the previous cycle and was supposedly running neck-and-neck with his Democratic opponent in the polls—and Jack Ciattarelli ended up losing to Mikie Sherrill by 14 points.

In an early December Tennessee special election, Democrats outperformed President Donald Trump’s numbers in the district by 13 points. In Miami, Republicans lost the mayor’s race for the first time in 30 years, by nearly 20 points. Four years ago, they won that same seat 79–12.

Democrats don’t need anything close to those margins to win back the House and Senate in 2026. Results half as good would still produce a GOP wipeout. As one Georgia Republican put it after his party got trounced in special elections, “Our donors aren’t motivated and our voters aren’t either.”

2. Trump is not all there

We all know Trump isn’t well. His incoherence keeps getting worse. He can’t walk in a straight line. He struggles with stairs. He shows up at events and press conferences with unexplained bruising on his hands. He’s had multiple MRI scans in a single year. He falls asleep on camera. He misses events without explanation, oscillating between somnambulance and mania.

Former President Donald Trump appears asleep at Manhattan criminal court before his trial in New York on April 26, 2024.

CNN’s medical expert has described Trump’s current state as “jarring.” He is obese, and deeply defensive about all of it, insisting he’s a paragon of physical and mental health.

The practical result is that Trump is incapable of campaigning effectively for his party. Worse, when he does try, he actively makes things worse.

He recently went on a short tour to claim he was the “affordability president,” only to spend his time rehashing grievances and mocking concerns about high prices as a “hoax.” He’s an albatross around the GOP’s neck, either unable or unwilling to do what’s necessary to shift the political conversation onto more favorable ground.

3. Trump is on the ballot

As 2025’s elections have shown, Trump motivates voters to vote against his party. The individual names on the ballot barely matter. For many voters, the only way to register disapproval of Trump is to vote against Republicans, and they’re doing exactly that. With Trump’s approval ratings now lower than they were during the worst moments of his first term, even during his catastrophic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Republicans are staring down relentless headwinds.

4. Trump isn’t on the ballot

At the same time, Trump’s most devoted MAGA cultists simply don’t show up to vote when he isn’t personally on the ballot. We saw this in 2018 and again in 2022. Trump can turn out some of the most disengaged voters in the country, but he’s never turned them into reliable Republican voters. Instead, he’s tied them entirely to himself.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump told supporters, “In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.” Many people interpreted that as a promise to end elections. But it sounded more like pure narcissism—an admission that without Trump himself on the ballot, his supporters wouldn’t bother showing up at all. And he’s perfectly fine with that.

5. Economic sentiment is in the gutter

The Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential campaign largely boiled down to one argument: The economy is doing great. And by the numbers, it was—low unemployment, easing post-COVID inflation, and wage growth outpacing inflation. But that’s not how most people felt, especially those who are lower on the economic ladder.

Trump and Republicans capitalized on that disconnect, winning poorer voters for the first time while Democrats carried voters making over $100,000. But instead of locking in those gains by actually delivering for working-class Americans, Trump and the GOP immediately pivoted back to tax cuts for billionaires, while pushing tariffs and mass deportations that are inherently inflationary.

Now prices are rising again, unemployment and underemployment are creeping up, and Trump is insisting everything is fine. He’s repeating former President Joe Biden’s biggest political mistake—telling people they’re wrong about their own lived experience.

That doesn’t just alienate voters: It enrages them. Nobody likes being gaslit, and that anger helped fuel Democratic victories in 2025. As Democrats make affordability central to their 2026 messaging, Trump is actively making their job easier by denying voters’ reality.

6. The polls are suspect

Even in the polls—where Republicans usually find comfort—the numbers include warning signs. On the generic congressional ballot, GOP support remains stuck in the low- to mid-40s, but only lagging Democrats by a few points. Under normal circumstances, that might look competitive.

But this year, polling has consistently overstated Republican performance. In election after election, Democrats have outperformed their polling averages, often by wide margins. That gap matters. It suggests Republican support is soft, conditional, or simply not translating into actual votes.

In other words, the problem isn’t just that Republicans are polling poorly—it’s that even their best-case numbers aren’t materializing on Election Day. When voters do cast ballots, they’re increasingly ignoring individual candidates and using elections as a blunt instrument to register disapproval of the GOP as a whole. And that’s a dangerous place for any party to occupy heading into a midterm year.

7. A historic level of retirements

A record number of members of Congress are heading for the exits. As of now, 29 Republicans and 24 Democrats have announced retirements. But while Democrats are defending open seats in a relatively friendly environment, Republicans are doing the opposite.

And it may get worse. Puck News reports that as many as 20 additional Republicans are expected to announce retirements in coming weeks, as defending a shrinking majority—and endlessly defending Trump—starts to look like a losing proposition.

8. Trump has lost young voters

Trump did alarmingly well with young voters in 2024, winning 43% of them. Many of those voters had no real memory of his first term, having been politically formed by social media posts and right-wing podcast culture rather than lived experience.

That’s changing fast. A recent Pew poll shows that among voters aged 18 to 34 who backed Trump in 2024, his approval rating was at 94% in February. But when that same group was surveyed again in early August, his approval had collapsed to 69%. Once young voters actually see Trump governing, the shine wears off quickly.

9. Trump has lost Latinos

Supporters hold a sign before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on Sept.12, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona.

Once touted as proof that Trump was making durable gains with Latino voters, Miami’s mayoral election results instead revealed how shallow and transactional that support really was. As Trump’s rhetoric hardened, his deportation policies intensified, and the economic fallout of his agenda became clearer, Latino voters recoiled.

The GOP’s attempt to reduce the most GOP-friendly Latino voters (Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans) to culture-war fodder and anti-socialism warnings collapsed once those voters saw Trump’s policies directly threatening their families, livelihoods, and communities. And if that shift is happening among those core GOP constituencies, what do you think it’ll look like among more traditionally Democratic Latino voters who pulled the lever for Trump out of economic desperation?

What looked like a political realignment has turned into a backlash—and Miami is likely the template for what’s coming nationally.

10. MAGA is turning on itself

Finally, the movement is starting to eat its own. The opening shots of a MAGA civil war have already been fired, and Trump is powerless to stop it. They can’t even wait until after the midterms to tear each other apart.

At the same time, Republicans are stuck managing open extremists like Nick Fuentes and outright Nazis who continue to inflame internal divisions and repel swing voters. The coalition that once looked frighteningly unified is now fracturing in public—and 2026 is approaching fast.