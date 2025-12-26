When Donald Trump gloats online about the galling rebranded “Trump Kennedy Center,” he might face some challenges directing people to its website.

That’s because it’s already taken.

Toby Morton, a former South Park and MadTV writer, told Daily Kos on Friday that he saw the “writing on the wall” back in August and decided to scoop up both TrumpKennedyCenter.com and TrumpKennedyCenter.org.

“Once you’ve spent enough time watching branding, ego, and history collide, the joke basically writes itself,” Morton said.

The comedy writer has a knack for using his creativity to predict—and buy— domains that might be of use to politicians down the road. At least, they would have been before he scooped them up.

Morton has used his resources, most of which come from supporters’ donations, to purchase website domains to point out the absurdities of right-wing groups and personalities like Vice President JD Vance, Moms for Liberty, and Rep. Nancy Mace.

And with the Trump Kennedy Center, the comedian struck satirical gold last week when Donald Trump announced its illegal name change. However, Morton wasn’t exactly enthusiastic when he realized that his prediction came true.

Tarps are installed in front of the sign on the Kennedy Center on, Dec. 19.

“I sighed, stared into the middle distance, and thought, ‘Of course it did,’” he said.

What’s to come for the domains remains to be seen, as the sites still sit empty today. But from the purchase alone, Morton has already gotten plenty of reactions.

While he has received numerous anonymous offers to purchase other domains he owns, he hasn’t received any buyout requests for the two Kennedy Center gems—yet.

But Morton has never been on this comedic mission for the cash. Instead of money, Morton’s end goal is to use the power of laughter to highlight ludicrous actions coming from all political persuasions.

“I don't care what side you're on, I'm gonna make fun of you,” Morton told Daily Kos in an April interview.

However, longtime Trump ally and president of the Trump Kennedy Center, Ric Grenell, disagrees with Morton’s jokes.

“Support for the Arts should be bipartisan so it’s shameful that the radical left keeps boycotting the Arts to make a political point,” he told Daily Kos on Friday.

The formerly named National Cultural Center was renamed by an act of Congress in 1963 as a “living memorial” for John F. Kennedy following his assassination. Trump’s obsession with the institution has been met with unease, disgust, and poor ticket sales.

Trump purged the previous board of trustees in February, installing himself as chair and other loyalists who ultimately signed off on the center’s rebrand.

Artists bailed and major productions, such as the hit musical Hamilton, canceled performances.

When the center’s name change became official, and Trump’s tacky name was added to the building’s exterior, another longtime performer at the arts center also called it quits.

Chuck Redd, a musician who hosted the center’s annual Christmas Eve show for nearly two decades, walked away on December 19.

But the White House, driven by Trump’s narcissism, has already come up with replacement programming sure to excite fans of the arts.

Last week, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Melania Trump’s upcoming self-titled documentary would hold its premiere at the center.

Unfortunately for the Trumps, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be able to market the movie on a splashy new Trump Kennedy Center website, thanks to Morton.

For now, Morton gets a chuckle out of the curious emails he receives as the owner of the domains for the repulsively rebranded Kennedy Center.

“Those [emails] are my love language,” he said.