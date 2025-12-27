President Donald Trump did not win a second term because JD Vance was on the ticket. In virtually every poll imaginable, Vance continues to be received by Americans about as warmly as a peeled banana left out in the sun for three days.

In his first year as vice president, Vance has done little to dispel the perception that he is an opportunistic scumbag whose entire being is off-putting.

And it’s all on video!

Zelenskyy shows true leadership as Trump implodes in Oval Office meltdown

Trump and Vance teamed up to embarrass the United States and derail any meaningful efforts toward a peace deal in Russia’s war on Ukraine by publicly berating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during what was supposed to be a diplomatic press conference.

Vance continues Trump's world tour of insulting US allies

Vance came under fire from British veterans when he minimized the sacrifices that more than 600 service members made during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Vance hits his daily ick quota with disgusting claim about Harris

Vance called in to right-wing podcaster Vince Coglianese’s show and attempted to besmirch his predecessor, former Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that the main difference between the two is that he doesn’t drink before work.

JD Vance shoots a big boy gun before heading off to bully Greenland

Vance took a break from praying for a deadly drone to hit its target to serve Marines lunch in Quantico, Virginia. It was the least he could do after endangering military service members by participating in a catastrophically compromised text thread, discussing war plans on an unsecure app.

Enjoy this awkward video of JD Vance being bad at another thing

Want to watch the historically unpopular vice president embarrass himself? Of course you do!

The right pushes vicious lies about Biden’s cancer diagnosis

Add Vance to the long list of MAGA weirdos wasting time spinning conspiracy theories about former President Joe Biden hiding a cancer diagnosis while in office.

Vance brazenly lies about cuts to Medicaid in his home state

The wildly unlikeable Vance returned to his home state of Ohio to speak at a steel plant in Canton. When asked about the “hundreds of thousands of Ohioans” whose Medicaid coverage is in jeopardy as a result of Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” Vance simply lied.

JD Vance is a heartless jerk about homeless people

Vance visited Georgia, where he attempted to sell local GOP leaders on Trump’s increasingly unpopular policies by attacking homeless people with mental health issues.

Vance plays radio host as the right milks Charlie Kirk killing

Vance spent a day hosting Charlie Kirk’s radio show, using his power to continue whitewashing the late conservative pundit while leveling threats at Trump’s political opponents.

JD Vance thinks it's just fine for Trump to trample free speech

Vance took time after one of his trademark lie-filled public appearances to stridently defend the Trump administration's efforts to squash freedom of speech.

Vance invents racist lie to defend GOP shutdown

Vance defended the GOP’s government shutdown by falsely claiming that Democrats were trying to give health care benefits to undocumented immigrants.

