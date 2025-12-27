Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.
While Jamaica struggles to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Melissa, the holiday season there is grim for so many across the island who lost family members and their homes. But there will still be events honoring Samuel Sharpe, a key historical figure in the island’s history.
With the advent of attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts here in the U.S., much of what is being taught about our history of enslavement, and resistance to it is slated to be eliminated from American schools. Missing from much of the current curricula here is the history of Caribbean revolts and resistance.
So just who was Samuel Sharpe, and what was the Christmas Rebellion, also called the Baptist War, Sam Sharpe Rebellion, the Christmas Rebellion, and the Christmas Uprising ?
Richard Sudan at St. Lucia’s The Voice provides answers in “Sam Sharpe: the Baptist preacher who sparked Jamaica’s fight for freedom”:
The Christmas Rebellion of 1831, led by Sharpe exposed colonial brutality, united 60,000 enslaved Jamaicans, and accelerated the British Empire’s path to abolishing slavery
THE STORY of Samuel Sharpe and Jamaica’s Christmas Rebellion, which kickstarted on Christmas Day 1831, reminds us of the sacrifices, and resistance that broke and shattered the brutal chains of slavery in Jamaica and beyond.
Sam Sharpe was an enslaved Baptist preacher. But he wasn’t simply a man of faith. He was a revolutionary leader who is rightly revered and celebrated almost 200 years later as a hero. Sharpe’s actions led to one of the largest uprisings in Jamaican history, forcing the British Empire to confront its barbaric system of oppression which ultimately accelerated the abolition of slavery itself.
A Sharpe visionary
Sam Sharpe’s weapons of rebellion was his preaching. His words. His pulpit. Born into slavery in 1801, he was self-taught and deeply influenced by Christian teachings centered around equality and justice.
He believed his faith promised the deliverance of equality. As a Baptist deacon, Sharpe used his position to educate and inspire his fellow enslaved people. His sermons weren’t just about faith but became uniting, rallying cries against tyranny.
By December 1831 Sharpe had created a bold plan. A peaceful general strike was organised during the Christmas season. Those enslaved would refuse to work unless they were paid wages. It was a calculated act of rebellion against the ruthless plantation system, but colonial authorities, ever fearful of revolution, as had been the case in Haiti, responded with violence.
The Christmas uprisings
By the end of day 1, an estimated 20,000 people had joined in the uprising. By December 27th the strike escalated into a full scale rebellion. Eventually, over 60 000 enslaved people rose up against their oppressors. A huge portion of the approximate 300,000 enslaved population. Plantations were torched, as the enslaved fought back against the system that brutalized them.
Sharpe had initially called for nonviolence. But the violent crackdown by plantation enslavers and colonial forces turned the rebellion into a fierce struggle. The British military, desperate to maintain control, eventually crushed the rebellion after two weeks of intense fighting. Over 500 enslaved people were executed. Many publicly, in a gruesome display meant to instill fear. Sharpe himself was captured, tried, and sentenced to death.
A martyr for freedom
Just before his execution on May 23, 1832, Sharpe famously declared, “I would rather die upon yonder gallows than live in slavery.”
These words cemented his legacy as a hero not only in Jamaica but in the global fight against oppression. His leadership and sacrifice sent shockwaves through the British Empire and added fuel to the growing abolitionist movement in Britain.
There are also histories and biographies available on YouTube:
The Croydon in the Mountains Estate’s website provides more information on events honoring Sharpe in Jamaica, even though it is currently closed due to damages from Hurricane Melissa.
“How Jamaica Honors Samuel Sharpe Today”:
Samuel Sharpe’s impact on Jamaica’s path to freedom is etched into the island’s collective memory. But honoring a national hero isn’t just about remembering the past. It’s about actively preserving it, teaching it, and finding new ways to celebrate it for future generations. Today, Sharpe’s name resonates not only in history books but across Jamaica in visible, meaningful ways that keep his legacy alive.
From statues and schools to national holidays and community tours, here’s how Jamaica continues to honor the man who became a symbol of resistance and empowerment.
[...]
In 1975, the Government of Jamaica officially declared Samuel Sharpe a National Hero. This recognition places him among a small, honored group who played pivotal roles in the nation’s fight for justice, independence, and equality.
But what does that really mean in daily life? For Jamaicans, national hero status is not just symbolic. It shows up in cultural celebrations, education, tourism, and the arts. It is a way of integrating Sharpe’s story into everyday Jamaican identity.
One of the most visible ways Jamaica honors Sharpe is through its currency. His portrait is featured on the Jamaican $50 note, used by citizens across the island every day. More than just a financial instrument, the bill is a tangible reminder of Sharpe’s sacrifice and significance. It makes history part of everyday transactions and literally puts his legacy into the hands of the people.
History buffs should check out this book review titled “‘Island on Fire’: A New Book about the Revolt that Ended Slavery in the British Empire”:
For five horrific weeks after Christmas in 1831, Jamaica was convulsed by an uprising of its enslaved people. What started as a peaceful labor strike quickly turned into a full-blown revolt, leaving hundreds of plantation houses in smoking ruins. By the time British troops had put down the rebels, more than a thousand Jamaicans lay dead from summary executions and extrajudicial murder.
While the rebels lost their military gamble, their sacrifice accelerated the larger struggle for freedom in the British Atlantic. The daring and suffering of the Jamaicans galvanized public opinion throughout the empire, triggering a decisive turn against slavery. For centuries bondage had fed Britain’s appetite for sugar. Within two years of the Christmas rebellion, slavery was formally abolished.
Island on Fire is a dramatic day-by-day account of this transformative uprising. A skillful storyteller, Tom Zoellner goes back to the primary sources to tell the intimate story of the men and women who rose up and tasted liberty for a few brief weeks. He provides the first full portrait of the rebellion’s enigmatic leader, Samuel Sharpe, and gives us a poignant glimpse of the struggles and dreams of the many Jamaicans who died for liberty.
Please join me in the comments section below for more and for the weekly Caribbean News Roundup. Is this your first time learning about this history? If not, I hope you will share where you first learned it.