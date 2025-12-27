Richard Sudan at St. Lucia’s The Voice provides answers in “Sam Sharpe: the Baptist preacher who sparked Jamaica’s fight for freedom”:

The Christmas Rebellion of 1831, led by Sharpe exposed colonial brutality, united 60,000 enslaved Jamaicans, and accelerated the British Empire’s path to abolishing slavery

THE STORY of Samuel Sharpe and Jamaica’s Christmas Rebellion, which kickstarted on Christmas Day 1831, reminds us of the sacrifices, and resistance that broke and shattered the brutal chains of slavery in Jamaica and beyond.

Sam Sharpe was an enslaved Baptist preacher. But he wasn’t simply a man of faith. He was a revolutionary leader who is rightly revered and celebrated almost 200 years later as a hero. Sharpe’s actions led to one of the largest uprisings in Jamaican history, forcing the British Empire to confront its barbaric system of oppression which ultimately accelerated the abolition of slavery itself.

A Sharpe visionary

Sam Sharpe’s weapons of rebellion was his preaching. His words. His pulpit. Born into slavery in 1801, he was self-taught and deeply influenced by Christian teachings centered around equality and justice.

He believed his faith promised the deliverance of equality. As a Baptist deacon, Sharpe used his position to educate and inspire his fellow enslaved people. His sermons weren’t just about faith but became uniting, rallying cries against tyranny.

By December 1831 Sharpe had created a bold plan. A peaceful general strike was organised during the Christmas season. Those enslaved would refuse to work unless they were paid wages. It was a calculated act of rebellion against the ruthless plantation system, but colonial authorities, ever fearful of revolution, as had been the case in Haiti, responded with violence.

The Christmas uprisings

By the end of day 1, an estimated 20,000 people had joined in the uprising. By December 27th the strike escalated into a full scale rebellion. Eventually, over 60 000 enslaved people rose up against their oppressors. A huge portion of the approximate 300,000 enslaved population. Plantations were torched, as the enslaved fought back against the system that brutalized them.

Sharpe had initially called for nonviolence. But the violent crackdown by plantation enslavers and colonial forces turned the rebellion into a fierce struggle. The British military, desperate to maintain control, eventually crushed the rebellion after two weeks of intense fighting. Over 500 enslaved people were executed. Many publicly, in a gruesome display meant to instill fear. Sharpe himself was captured, tried, and sentenced to death.

A martyr for freedom

Just before his execution on May 23, 1832, Sharpe famously declared, “I would rather die upon yonder gallows than live in slavery.”

These words cemented his legacy as a hero not only in Jamaica but in the global fight against oppression. His leadership and sacrifice sent shockwaves through the British Empire and added fuel to the growing abolitionist movement in Britain.