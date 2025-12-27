Daily Kos staff spend our days immersed in the news, and this year the news had a very clear throughline: consequences. Over and over again, President Donald Trump, his allies, and his voters ran face-first into the reality they helped create—and we’ve been here to document it, explain it, and, when warranted, point and say “we told you so.”

“Fascist Santa” by Pedro Molina.

From MAGA true believers discovering that Russia isn’t the paradise they imagined, to billionaires, corporations, and institutions realizing too late that backing Trump was a terrible idea, these stories captured the moment ideological fantasy gave way to reality.

There’s anger in this list, and no small amount of dark humor, but it’s rooted in clarity, not cruelty. This is what it looks like when we refuse to normalize extremism, refuse to launder obvious lies or let powerful people and their useful MAGA idiots dodge responsibility for the damage they cause.

These stories helped us make sense of a chaotic year—and, sometimes, laugh through the rage—while keeping our eyes firmly on who’s responsible for the mess we’re all dealing with.

Meet the MAGA Americans who moved to Russia—to hilarious results, by me

Far and away the biggest story on the site in 2025. Imagine being so blinded by ideology, that you think moving to Russia was a good idea.

2. At least one billionaire sure seems to regret backing Trump, by me

Yeah, tariffs aren’t good for business.

3. It’s fascinating to watch Trump supporters realize they screwed up, by me

4. 'Everything comes at a cost': 5 Trump voters are feeling the pain, by me

5. Checking in on some key voters who swung for Trump—and the regret is real, by me

6. Another week, another batch of MAGA faithful finding out the hard way, by me

There’s a clear theme here:

7. White House spin reaches new level of stupid, by Walter Einenkel

8. Zelenskyy shows true leadership as Trump implodes in Oval Office meltdown, by Walter Einenkel

9. Tesla’s Cybertruck flop is historic. The brand collapse is even worse, by me

I wrote that in July, and what do you know, things have gotten even worse for Tesla since.

10. Clarence Thomas is big mad, and Big Law pays off the president, by Lisa Needham

11. This group that helped Harris lose is finding out the hard way, by me

We do love our schadenfreude.

12. Pope Francis shames the crap out of JD Vance in final acts on earth, by Emily Singer

13. MAGA loyalists seethe after ‘Hamilton’ cancels shows over Trump, by Alix Breeden

14. Trump tries—and fails—to steal the spotlight from the Super Bowl, by Alex Samuels

15. The whitewashing of Charlie Kirk’s toxic legacy is underway, by Oliver Willis

So much good stuff.

It’s been a pleasure sharing with you guys this utterly shitty political year. But next year we’re on the offensive as the Republican Party and MAGA spiral into chaos and civil war.

Buckle up, everyone, it’ll be a good one.