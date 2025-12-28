When President Donald Trump hired Tom Homan as his “border czar,” despite an FBI investigation into very convincing evidence that he took a literal bag of cash as a bribe, there were no misgivings that law and order would prevail.

And it was all caught on video.

Trump ‘border czar’ admits he’s just making up terrorism claims

Homan admitted during a Fox News appearance that he had no evidence that a truck attack in New Orleans was connected to a Tesla explosion in Las Vegas—despite pushing the conspiracy that they were.

Trump's deportation thug picks an idiotic fight with AOC he can't win

Homan said he spoke with the Department of Justice about his belief that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York broke the law by educating immigrant families on their constitutional rights.

Trump’s border czar threatens to arrest Gavin Newsom—then chickens out

A day after offering up tough talk on how Democratic officials could be arrested for impeding agents attempting to abduct immigrants in Los Angeles, Homan retreated after California Gov. Gavin Newsom called his bluff.

Trump's racist 'border czar' admits ICE is breaking the law

Homan admitted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is racially profiling the immigrants being rounded up in raids across the country.

Trump’s chief thug gets off on ICE arresting people for no reason

Homan appeared on Newsmax to defend the unpopular and authoritarian deportation tactics carried out by his ICE shock troops.

'They're not going to stop us': Border thug threatens another city

Homan appeared on Fox News, where he dismissed the idea that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's landslide victory in the preliminary election should concern ICE.

Border czar admits ICE sees all immigrants as criminals

Homan appeared on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo, where he admitted that his ICE goons are invading communities and targeting undocumented immigrants regardless of criminal history.

