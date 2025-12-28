Earlier this year, conservatives fully lost their sh*t over the news that Bad Bunny was tapped to be the halftime performer for the 2026 Super Bowl, but over time, the incandescent howl of racist rage faded a bit. Not, mind you, because right-wingers got less racist or less angry, but more because they have the attention spans of literal infants and some other shiny object caught their attention.

Why, we haven’t heard about the “All-American” alternative halftime show for months. Did talks with Creed break down that quickly? Was Lee Greenwood unavailable? Turning Point USA’s landing page for the event remains stubbornly empty, bereft of any mention of performers or where one might watch this spectacular spectacle.

Of course, as Feb. 8 draws closer, you can expect them to remember what an extreme injustice it is to have an illegal er, an immigrant er, a U.S. citizen perform at the halftime show. And you can expect them to remember that they are also mad that Bad Bunny wears skirts, but honestly, what they should really be mad at is just how great his fits are. It’s absolutely rude to always look this good, and it’s just an added bonus if it makes right-wingers whine.

Let’s start with his absolutely legendary run at the Met Gala over the last four years. For his first appearance in 2022, he rocked a Burberry boilersuit with puffed sleeves, saying that, when it comes to red-carpet appearances, he prefers skirts to pants.

He had pants on in 2023, which might have mollified conservatives but for the fact he also wore a 26-foot-long train made of flowers designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus.

As co-chair of the 2024 Gala, he showed up wearing Maison Margiela in what “GQ” called “full Tudor prince of chaos mode.”

While his 2025 Met Gala fit might have proved more palatable to right-wingers, with it being a traditional-ish double-breasted suit by Prada, he topped it with a pava, the hat worn by Puerto Rican farmworkers.

Maybe conservatives would be happy to see Bad Bunny in golf clothes, what with how fixated Dear Leader is on the game? Probably not so much since he also donned strappy ballet shoes with his red-carpet togs for the premiere of “Happy Gilmore 2” earlier this year.

It seems unlikely that MAGA denizens will be happy if Benito shows up in full sci-fi weirdo mode like he did for the 2021 American Music Awards.

Nor will they be too thrilled if he rolls up to the Super Bowl LX halftime in a full-length fur as he did for his 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards appearance.

Though all of these outfits have the potential to turn your MAGA uncle blind with rage at the family Super Bowl party, what with all the androgyny and flashiness, we all know there’s one thing Bad Bunny could rock that will have MAGA relatives everywhere going out for a cigarette and never coming back.

That’s right: the Puerto Rican flag, seen here draped around Mr. Bunny at the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. Don’t let the door hit you, Uncle.