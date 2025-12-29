Social media influencers masquerading as journalists are here to stay, whether we like it or not—and no one has capitalized on the new media environment quite like far-right pundits.

Somewhere in between being investigated for taking money from Russian operatives and calling themselves proud “Islamaphobes,” the White House welcomed many of these controversial personalities into the press briefing room with open arms.

Whereas mainstream media outlets refused to accept authoritarian terms from the Pentagon in order to maintain some semblance of access, some of President Donald Trump’s most notorious bootlickers were eager to sign right on the dotted line.

However, exclusive access to report on whatever Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approves isn’t the only way some of these MAGA folks have grown with the help of the Trump administration. Here’s a look at some of the MAGA movement’s biggest talking heads and their many dubious accomplishments this year.

Benny Johnson

To be fair, Johnson actually has some background in media prior to becoming a sensationalist YouTuber accused of spreading Russian disinformation. Then again, he was also fired from his previous media roles—including at BuzzFeed—for ripping off other journalists. As a matter of fact, the 38-year-old was actually caught plagiarizing a whole 41 times while at BuzzFeed alone.

Benny Johnson speaks at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

But at some point after burning his legitimacy to the ground, Johnson managed to forge himself as a viral rage-baiting streamer who pushed far-right conspiracies while riding on the coattails of Trump’s rants.

Now, thanks to the president legitimizing his work, Johnson has teamed up with politicians to push public policy. Under Trump’s reign, Johnson has also seen his online following skyrocket to over 6 million YouTube subscribers—despite questions over whether that boost of followers is legit. More so, Johnson’s platform has become an outlet for the Trump administration’s mission to rip away broadcast licenses from media organizations they don’t agree with.

All in all, the man who couldn’t keep a legitimate media job seems to be thriving under this presidency.

Chaya Raichik

The creator of Libs of TikTok, a social media account accused of encouraging violence against LGBTQ+ people and inciting an attack on a children’s hospital, is a hit among White House officials. After Chaya Raichik was outed and forced into the spotlight by journalist Taylor Lorenz, MAGA supporters took her under their loving, hate-filled wings.

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik is joined by right-wing commentator Rogan O'Handley, also known as DC Draino, as they hold up binders with a cover titled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" at the White House on Feb. 27.

And boy, has she flourished.

Despite starting out as an angry MAGA supporter living in Brooklyn and working in real estate, she is now a full time rage machine who spends her time on ICE ridealongs. In April, Raichik got a front row seat alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on one of her many well-publicized immigration raids.

If that wasn’t enough, Raichik was also a part of the influencer press rally in February which, ironically, was a fake release of the notorious Epstein files. That didn’t age very well.

Despite a tough year for mainstream media as the president launched lawsuits against multiple outlets, Raichik’s hate-filled virality machine has been doing better than ever.

Tim Pool

Tim Pool asks a question of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the White House on April 22.

Tim Pool has come a long way from his time behind the creative wheel at Vice. Instead of solely identifying as a skateboarder whose beanie seems permanently attached to his head, now he embraces the label of conspiracy theorist as well. Apart from his attacks on people of color and women, Pool has been known to claim COVID-19 lockdowns were a tool by the Democrats to push Trump out of power.

But now, thankfully, the White House has given him an even bigger platform to spread misinformation from his gaming chair. At least this time, the marathon streamer won’t be taking money from Russian operatives.

In April, Pool was one of the first “new media” members to gain access to the White House press briefing room. Naturally, he used his access to disparage “Maryland man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration wrongly deported to CECOT, the infamous terrorism confinement center in El Salvador.

Pool’s willingness to tee up MAGA talking points seems to have led to many benefits. The TimCast host is part of the horde of right-wing media personalities who signed Hegseth’s shady agreement for access to the Pentagon. Despite mainstream media walking away when Hegseth demanded they only report pre-approved information, Pool and his MAGA pals saw no problem whatsoever with that ultimatum.

So, for now, it seems, Pool—who does not report on the Pentagon—will be delivering the Pentagon’s very tailored version of news. Talk about failing upward.

James O’Keefe

For a moment there, it seemed like James O’Keefe was falling far after he was kicked out of his own pride and joy, the slimy Project Veritas group. For years, O’Keefe prided himself on secretly recording journalists and using the heavily edited material to slander their credibility. Of course, he was given the boot over alleged financial misconduct and had his home raided, which is just another Tuesday in Trump’s family.

But O’Keefe seems to be doing just fine, considering he was welcomed at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago to host his Citizen Journalist Gala where he celebrated top influencers in the MAGA-sphere. For $3,000 a ticket, loyal influencers laughed and celebrated their successful year alongside a smiling O’Keefe.

Laura Loomer

Somehow, in this alternate reality, a self-professed “Islamaphobe” is thriving in her public-facing career. Laura Loomer might be a believer in the Sept. 11 hoax, among other conspiracies, but that hasn’t stopped her from having the ear of our nation’s president.

Laura Loomer arrives with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Philadelphia International Airport on Sept. 10, 2024.

And now, in his second term, her influence is stronger than ever. Alongside Pool, Loomer will also be reporting on the Pentagon, or, rather, whatever Hegseth says they can report on. That’s quite an upward trajectory for someone who had a failed congressional campaign in 2022.

Instead of influencing policy as an elected official, though, Loomer has played the part of a “watchdog.” Since the start of Trump’s second term, the conspiracy theorist has influenced over 15 firings of people she deemed disloyal to the president.

Pentagon access aside, having private meetings with Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Hegseth prior to the firings of their top officials seems to carry quite a bit of weight.

Charlie Kirk

Prior to his assassination in September, Charlie Kirk was a powerhouse of MAGA ideology, spreading his message like wildfire both online and on college campuses. Turning Point USA, Kirk’s project founded in 2012, became a nationwide soapbox for Trump and his supporters.

Kirk’s fame exploded posthumously when Republican leaders and lawmakers punished hundreds of people for speaking ill of the dead. Kirk’s assassination sparked a nationwide brawl as people denounced the right for making Kirk—whose speeches were rooted in misogyny and racism—a martyr.

Many on the right, from social media trolls all the way to the vice president of the United States, called for punitive action and enforced silence in Kirk’s memory.

Now, Kirk’s controversial legacy is carried on by his wife, Erika, and scores of other far-right talking heads who have said their piece on his podcast.