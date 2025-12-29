Enjoy these cartoons highlighting the many ways that Vice President JD Vance is the worst. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.
Cartoon: In their own words, by Clay Bennett
Originally published Aug. 7, 2024.
Cartoon: JD Vance mic drop, by Mike Luckovich
Originally published Aug. 18, 2024.
Cartoon: Poker face, by Pedro Molina
Originally published Oct. 5, 2024.
Cartoon: Rope-a-Pope, by Clay Jones
Originally published April 22.
Cartoon: Pictures of JD Vance to delete before entering the United States, by Brian McFadden
Originally published July 11.
Cartoon: Beardos and fatsos, by Clay Jones
Originally published Oct. 1.
Cartoon: JD Vance on Halloween, by Pedro Molina
Originally published Nov. 3.