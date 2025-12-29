Throughout 2025, “South Park”—the long-running Comedy Central animated series known for its sharp humor—posted some of its biggest ratings in years. Much of this resurgence stemmed from its relentless focus on the fascistic—and often crudely incompetent—nature of President Donald Trump and his embarrassing Cabinet.

The show’s unabashed willingness to hit below the belt, both literally and figuratively, served as a dark salve amid the bleakness of a Trump administration hell bent on discarding the Constitution in its drive to concentrate power in the hands of a few.

'South Park' dresses down Trump in shocking PSA

“South Park” came gunning for Trump in the premiere of its 27th season with an episode depicting Trump in bed with Satan, tackling the president’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax,” Satan tells Trump at one point in the episode.

'South Park' is having a blast dragging the hell out of Team Trump

The second episode of the season took no prisoners as they lambasted the Trump administration's evil immigration enforcement policies.

Poor Kristi Noem doesn't like 'South Park' highlighting her awfulness

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tried to play the victim after the satirical show mercilessly mocked her.

'South Park' hits Trump below the belt—literally

The show kept its foot on the gas in its attacks on Trump and his administration, focusing an episode on Trump's move to turn Washington, D.C., into an authoritarian, militarized police state—while speculating on the size of his … you know.

Oh, hamburgers! ‘South Park’ ratings soar after creators trash Trump

Viewership for “South Park” more than doubled when compared to 2023, the last time the show had a full season of programming.

Co-creator Trey Parker told The New York Times that he believes the show hasn’t become more political, but that “politics became pop culture” with Trump’s reelection.

Parker and collaborator Matt Stone believe that “new taboos” around speaking out against Trump have emerged since January.

“Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey,” Stone said.

Trump and team torn to pieces in season finale of ‘South Park’

The season finale of “South Park” delivered a beautifully crass takedown of Trump and his cabal of Cabinet members. It was a fitting finale lambasting the deeply unpopular administration.

Finally, here’s South Park’s video montage about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, titled “Pete Hegseth is a Douche.” It’s pretty self explanatory—and semi-NSFW.

Happy New Year!

