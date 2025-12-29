The Trump administration’s comprehensive assault on the federal workforce has a new victim: charitable giving.

The Washington Post is reporting that the federal workers’ charity drive, the Combined Federal Campaign, has seen a 40% drop in donations this year. The Office of Personnel Management has magnanimously announced it will extend the drive into January, but it’s looking bleak.

While the drive itself has been extended, OPM is refusing to extend work agreements with the contractors who organize the drive. Here’s a smug OPM spokesperson on why: “We are not paying them additional monies for the extension period because we do not believe that is a good use of donor dollars.” Sure, except the contracts with those organizers have a fixed price, so it doesn’t actually cost the agency any more money to keep them on.

So far in 2025, federal workers have contributed $23.5 million to the Combined Federal Campaign, down from over $40.5 million by this time in the past three years. Over 4,500 charities are participating in this year’s CFC, including several hundred in the Mid-Atlantic zone, which covers Washington, D.C., and the surrounding areas—basically, where the bulk of federal workers live.

There’s no doubt some of that drop in giving is due to the administration getting rid of 317,000 federal employees via DOGE-directed firing, retirements, or just making life so miserable that people quit. OPM was pretty hyped to announce that it had exceeded its goal of eliminating 300,000 federal employees. So cool to see the government run like a giant rapacious business, with CEOs setting arbitrary targets for how many people to fire.

Charities across the country have been hit hard by the administration’s cuts. Roughly one-third of nonprofits faced disruptions and funding decreases due to lost grants and funding freezes. Nonprofit organizations that support international efforts have been hit particularly hard, of course, thanks to the administration’s dismantling of foreign aid.

The administration has been telegraphing for months that it plans to kill the CFC entirely. In August, it issued a stop-work order that barred all work on CFC activities. Especially cool: the administration didn’t bother to tell the charities directly.

But hey, OPM is working on “more cost-effective ways for federal employees to donate to charities than the current CFC.” Given that OPM did not open the charity application system for 2026 on Dec. 1, 2025, as it normally would, nor is it even providing an application or fee schedule, it’s pretty clear that the “more cost-effective way” is just going to be nothing.

It’s neat how “Christian” types like Project 2025 architect/Office of Management and Budget chief Russell Vought seem to hate when the government takes care of people, and also hate it when charitable organizations take care of people. But this makes sense when you remember that the Trump administration is chock-full of white power eugenicists who say things like, “Higher quality humans are subsidizing the fertility of lower quality humans.”

That hatred for anyone who might need help is at the core of the administration’s policies toward disabled people. An administration committed to removing disabled people from public life and killing any efforts to make life easier was never going to like it if charities picked up the slack.

The Trump administration committed itself to making life miserable for federal employees while at the same time making life miserable for anyone it perceives as lesser. Taking care of people is forbidden “wokeness,” whether through government or private efforts. Wrecking the federal workers’ charity drive is just a way to kick both groups in the teeth.

Well, at least that’s efficient, right?