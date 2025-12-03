Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick appeared on CNBC on Wednesday, where he tried to massage Americans’ growing concerns over the economy. When asked by host Sara Eisen about the godawful jobs numbers—specifically in manufacturing and small business—Lutnick gave the only excuse the White House has for their policy failures: It’s the Democrats fault!

Lutnick: No no, it's not tariffs. Remember you had the Democratic shutdown right. And what do you think happens to small business. The people who do business with the U.S. government, they know they're not getting paid, so they sort of slowed down their projects. … So the Democratic shutdown hurt the numbers. And then remember, as you deport people, that's going to suppress private job numbers of small businesses. … So I think this is just a near term that, and you'll see as the numbers come through over the next couple of months, you'll see that all pass. And next year, the numbers are going to be fantastic.