During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance argued that it was unfair to expect the Trump administration to address issues like affordability in the first 10 months of President Donald Trump’s term.

But Trump himself promised that he would fix these issues on “Day 1.”

“It would be preposterous to fix every problem caused over the last four years in just 10 months,” Vance said. “I think we’ve done incredibly good.”

He then went on to say that economic growth and prosperity would come “next year.”

The lowered expectations in Vance’s statement are directly at odds with years of Trump’s promises that he would fix purported problems under former President Joe Biden.

For instance, during an August 2024 campaign speech, Trump said, “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

He also argued that he would open up domestic oil drilling, which would “bring down prices of everything.”

President Donald Trump announces his asinine tariffs in April.

Like his promises to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, Trump has also failed to deliver on this grandiose promise.

In fact, affordability and cost of living have in many ways worsened under Trump thanks to his idiotic tariffs, which have resulted—as economists warned they would—in costs being passed on to consumers.

A ripple effect from this decision has affected the economy, leading to job losses and an economic slowdown—reversing the recovering economy that Trump inherited from Biden.

But during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Trump expressed skepticism about addressing affordability.

“There’s this fake narrative that the Democrats talk about: affordability. They just say the word, it doesn’t mean anything to anybody,” Trump blatantly lied.

He also argued that cost of living issues are merely a Democratic “con job” and “scam.”

These remarks from Trump and Vance prove that they are out of touch with the public.

In a Yahoo/YouGov poll released Nov. 26, 49% of respondents said that Trump has raised prices, while only 24% said that his actions have reduced costs. Similarly, 86% of Democrats and 54% of independents blame Trump for the worsening economy, and even 12% of Republicans agree.

Trump has spent more time in recent weeks obsessing over his plans for a gold-encrusted ballroom at the White House, even reportedly feuding with the architect as he pushes to increase the size of the monstrosity.

Instead of making excuses for Trump, Vance may want to tell him to put down the ballroom blueprints and face his tanking economy.