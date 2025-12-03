Apparently unsatisfied with his original racist rant against Somali immigrants, President Donald Trump doubled down on it during a Wednesday press conference in the Oval Office. He launched into a racist, conspiracy-laden tirade against Somalis and local officials who have opposed his targeting of immigrant communities in Minneapolis.

Trump: Look at their nation. Look how bad their nation is. It’s not even a nation. It's just a—people walking around killing each other. Look, these Somalians have taken billions of dollars out of our country. They've taken billions and billions of dollars. They have a representative, Ilhan Omar, who they say married her brother. It's a fraud. She tries to deny it now, but you can't really deny it because, you know, it just happened. And she shouldn't be allowed to be a congresswoman. And I'm sure people are looking at that. And she should be thrown the hell out of our country.