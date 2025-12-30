Take a look back at our best conversations with—and about—some important newsmakers in 2025.

Feb. 21 | By Alix Breeden

Chris Kluwe managed to do the impossible: make the entire nation interested in what was happening at a city council meeting.

Feb. 24 | By Alix Breeden

The former Minnesota Vikings punter who recently went viral for protesting a MAGA plaque at a public library in Huntington Beach, California, told Daily Kos that social media algorithms are leading men to adopt neo-Nazi ideologies.

March 4 | By Morgan Stephens

First-term Rep. Derek Tran, Democrat of California, joined Daily Kos to discuss his new bill, the Protect Veteran Jobs Act.

April 5 | By Alix Breeden

One day, Americans are being hit with President Donald Trump’s dreams of annexing Greenland, and the next, the U.S. government is creating a global trade war. Living in the United States in 2025 feels like an endless episode of a bad reality TV show. At least, that’s how Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer describes it.

April 12 | By Alix Breeden

Toby Morton, a former writer for “South Park,” has amassed an online following of hundreds of thousands. Some know him by his social media handle @Wordclown, from “South Park” lore, or by his reputation of snatching up website domains to call out unsavory characters like Vice President JD Vance.

May 1 | By Oliver Willis

According to a Media Matters for America analysis of television appearances that was provided to Daily Kos, Bondi has shown up 21 times on Fox News between Feb. 5 and April 28.

May 19 | By Alix Breeden

Benjamin Pauli, a Flint resident who chairs the city’s Water System Advisory Council, told Daily Kos that EPA chief Lee Zeldin’s messaging paints an inaccurate picture.

June 8 | By Alix Breeden

For Iowa native JD Scholten, hearing the woman now nicknamed Joni “Hearse” tell constituents to suck it up and accept death was the moment he knew he had to get in the game.

June 22 | By Alix Breeden

Jhoanna Sanguino was 11 years old when she held her nephew in her arms for the first time. She told Daily Kos there was no longer a reason to play with dolls. She finally had “a real baby boy in my arms.”

July 7 | By Alix Breeden

Mirelys Casique’s line went quiet before the sound of stifled tears filled the speaker. “We are the faces of the victims, of this pain,” she told Daily Kos from her temporary living quarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Aug. 27 | By Oliver Willis

According to data provided to Daily Kos by Media Matters for America, Fox News and Fox Business spent 2 hours and 33 minutes across 71 segments over roughly two weeks being triggered by the governor.

Sept. 2 | By Alix Breeden

Being carried out of a city council meeting by police officers isn’t your typical political campaign launch, but for former NFL star Chris Kluwe, it was the play that officially kicked off his career in politics.

Sept. 13 | By Alex Samuels

Tim Myers, a founding member of OneRepublic and music-label owner, jumped into the race for lieutenant governor this summer, saying that California needs leaders who are willing to stand up to President Donald Trump’s attacks.

Sept. 21 | By Alix Breeden

On June 14, former state Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were tragically assassinated in their home. On Sept. 17, former municipal city council member Xp Lee was declared the winner of a special election to fill the slain lawmaker’s seat.

Sept. 28 | By Alix Breeden

“I think what we've got is a Democratic establishment and a leadership right now that finds security in doing as little as possible,” congressional candidate Saikat Chakrabarti said in an interview with Daily Kos.

Oct. 4 | By Alix Breeden

The 26-year-old candidate spoke with Daily Kos from a room plastered with campaign posters and one Smokey Bear graphic that reads, “Remember, only you can prevent fascism.”

Oct. 12 | By Alex Samuels

The young Democratic lawmaker and Presbyterian seminarian isn’t shying away from what sets him apart—he’s talking openly about his faith and how it drives his politics. It’s a bet that a new kind of pitch might finally crack a decades-long losing streak.

Nov. 1 | By Alix Breeden

“This is a pattern of political prosecution of anyone who criticizes this administration's immigration policy, of its overreach, and of the mass, lawless secret police that Trump is siccing on particularly blue cities,” Abughazaleh told Daily Kos.

Dec. 13 | By Alix Breeden

As New Jersey gears up for a special election to fill an empty seat in Congress next year, one political comedian is looking to turn his talk into action.