President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted conspiracies and smears posted online by a parody account that encourages followers to rate press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s butt.

The account, @WHLeavitt, pretends to be Leavitt asking followers to share their thoughts.

“What do you think of my backside? Watch the video—it’s featured in the final 3 seconds,” one post said, alongside a video of Leavitt traveling with Trump and Elon Musk.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One beside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Despite the ridiculously sexist content—or perhaps because of it—Trump himself has promoted it on his own social media feed.

Trump posted a screenshot from the account arguing that disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani should be offered “restitution” since Fulton County, Georgia, purportedly admitted to election irregularities—a false claim rooted in 2020 election conspiracies.

Giuliani agreed to a settlement after he falsely claimed that Georgia election workers rigged it in favor of former President Joe Biden.

Trump also shared a post from the account advancing a racist smear from GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, alleging that “75% of Somalis in Minnesota are on WELFARE.”

Trump and congressional Republicans have been engaged in weeks of racist attacks on Black Somali residents of Minnesota.

What makes Trump’s amplification of the account even more odd is that data from X reveals that it’s based in Taiwan and has only been active since November 2024, making it just one more pro-MAGA account promoting disinformation from overseas.

Related | Trump's propaganda princess defends his sexist 'piggy' remark

It’s unclear if Trump realizes that the account is fake or if he truly believes that it’s the official account of his press secretary, especially considering that he’s demonstrated signs of cognitive decline over the last few years.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom assessed Trump’s condition in June.

“He’s lost it. He is not the same person that I dealt with just four years ago, and he’s incapable of even a train of thought,” Newsom said.

The account’s content is consistent with Trump’s sexist objectification of Leavitt, who announced a few days ago that she’s pregnant with her second child

“She gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop,” Trump said to reporters in early December.

Leavitt has spent her time in the White House pushing obvious lies and bigoted falsehoods in service of Trump. So while the account is fake, the sentiment is in line with the Trump team’s past actions.