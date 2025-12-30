Worldwide movie star George Clooney is saying au revoir to his life in the United States.

France announced last week through the Journal Officiel, where French government decrees are published, that Clooney and his family were granted citizenship in the European country.

Clooney, his wife, and their 8-year-old twins have all been welcomed into le club.

The Oscar-winning A-lister’s move was largely motivated by his children, he told RTL Radio. Clooney and his wife Amal, a prominent human rights lawyer, are raising their kids Ella and Alexander at a farm in southern France.

"Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us," he said in a Dec. 2 interview.

But his reservations about life in the U.S. extend beyond the pushy paparazzi.

Clooney—who used to be friends with Donald Trump—has openly opposed the president for years now.

During President Joe Biden’s initial bid for reelection, the actor held a June 2024 fundraising event to boost his presidential campaign. But following what Clooney considered a concerning performance by Biden, he penned an op-ed requesting that the sitting president step out of the race.

Once Biden bowed out and Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee, Clooney endorsed her as well.

He has also raised alarms about the state of U.S. media, including conservative pundit Bari Weiss’ recent takeover of CBS News.

“Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS News as we speak,” Clooney told Variety in an interview published Tuesday.

George Clooney played CBS News legend Edward R. Murrow in "Good Night, and Good Luck" on Broadway, which opened on April 3, 2025.

When the actor starred on Broadway as legendary CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” he invited “60 Minutes” to sit in on rehearsals in early 2025, Variety reported.

“When the other three estates fail—when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us—the fourth estate has to succeed,” Clooney said to “60 Minutes,” pointing directly at the camera.

Then Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison named Weiss editor in chief of CBS News in October, sparking warning calls about the media outlet’s once-impeccable integrity.

Just two months into her new role, Weiss has already made moves that many, including prominent journalists on her payroll, have labeled as censorship.

It’s unclear if Clooney is renouncing his U.S. citizenship altogether, but he isn’t the only American who has ditched the U.S. for another country since Trump took office again.

In terms of celebrities, comedian and former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell—who has famously beefed with Trump—moved to Ireland and is seeking citizenship.

Many educators, particularly ones with an expertise in fascism, fled as well.

But plenty of everyday Americans have also sought a life outside of the states. Online searches for information on moves to Canada skyrocketed this year, and inquiries about a new life across the pond jumped too.

In other words, making America “great” again has only led to many greats fleeing the country.