Like many Republicans, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina initially began going off the rails during President Donald Trump’s ascension to power. During the 2024 election, Mace was willing to say anything in Trump’s favor, and things only got uglier in 2025.

And it was all caught on video!

Nancy Mace threatens Jasmine Crockett during House proceeding

During a hearing of the House Oversight Committee, Mace threatened to fight Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas after she called out Mace’s transphobia.

GOP lawmaker who loves using slurs complains about name-calling

Just hours before Mace repeatedly used a bigoted, anti-trans slur, she was out and about complaining about the purported use of dehumanizing language from Democrats who have criticized her.

Nancy Mace’s attempt at transphobic gotcha question gloriously backfires

During a House committee meeting on the federal workforce, Mace continued her go-to transphobic tirade—this time gunning for former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, who handled her with aplomb.

Nancy Mace’s next target: Pregnant women

Mace appeared on Newsmax, where she delivered a bizarre and incendiary take on Trump's evidence-free MAHA announcement linking autism to Tylenol.

Watch DC mayor put Nancy Mace in her place

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared before the House Oversight Committee and effortlessly handled a transphobic line of questioning from Mace during a hearing ostensibly focused on crime in the nation’s capital.

Nancy Mace has an insane excuse for her airport meltdown

Mace appeared on Fox Business, where she was asked about a recent meltdown at Charleston International Airport in South Carolina over a delayed security escort. She did herself no favors.

Nancy Mace wins the prize for most bonkers take on Trump and Epstein

Mace took time away from melting down at airports to appear on Newsmax, where she attempted to spin Jeffrey Epstein’s recently released emails as somehow good for Trump and pushed an unverified claim that he personally intervened in a health care crisis.

