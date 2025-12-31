Enjoy these cartoons highlighting the many ways that FBI Director Kash Patel is the worst. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Kash Patel’s FBI list, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Dec. 8, 2024.

Cartoon: Aiding and abetting, by Clay Jones

Originally published May 1.

Cartoon: Paul Blart, FBI agent, by Jack Ohman

Originally published Sept. 1.

Cartoon: Joke’s on all of us, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Sept. 18.

Cartoon: Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in a democracy anymore, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Sept. 21.

Cartoon: What a joke!, by Jack Ohman

Originally published Sept. 24.

Cartoon: Kash Patel’s girlfriend, your ride is here, by Jack Ohman

Originally published Nov. 30.